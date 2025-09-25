Film Room: More Steelers Coverage Busts

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a defensive miscommunication that led to a big play. Had the New England Patriots completed the comeback and won last Sunday, their 4th and 2 touchdown that tied the game would have been discussed much more.

A quick film breakdown. It’s 4th and 2 with Pittsburgh leading 14-7. New England comes out in a split backfield look with twin receivers to the bottom and an in-line tight end to the top.

One of the Patriots’ receivers motions across left to right with CB Brandin Echols following him. The Steelers are playing Cover 2, a basic coverage with basic rules.

Everyone does their job except for ILB Payton Wilson. He should be responsible for anything down the middle. To turn and run and carry anything vertical. Instead, he doesn’t get depth and seems to be keying the tight end in the backfield (No. 81) running to the flat.

It leaves TE Hunter Henry open down the middle. The safeties are responsible for the deep halves, not between the hashes. It leaves Henry uncovered, and Maye hits him for an easy touchdown.

A look from the end zone view.

Queen and Wilson pointed at each other in true Spiderman meme fashion. But the error seems to be with Wilson. The only factor to consider is whether Wilson didn’t get a call or check when the receiver motioned across. Pittsburgh may have changed its coverage when the formation changed. If that info wasn’t communicated adequately to Wilson, then there’s a larger issue. But everyone else seemed to get the message, so I’m still willing to put this on Wilson.

Communication was better than in the first two weeks. The Yankee concept that was crushing this team with two touchdowns in the first two weeks was addressed better. But one breakdown in a critical moment can magnify the issues, and this unit still has work to do. Getting healthier and spending more time as a group should help. Still, the Steelers are about to play their fourth game of the season, and there’s a higher expectation for putting these problems to bed.