Film Room: Jalen Ramsey Calls Game

The skepticism I had after the trade that sent out FS Minkah Fitzpatrick to acquire CB Jalen Ramsey is fading. Even in a disappointing defensive performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in a 34-32 win over the New York Jets, Ramsey had an impactful game. Joining the likes of QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, and RB Kenneth Gainwell, Ramsey paid immediate returns on his offseason addition.

After Chris Boswell’s record-setting 60-yard field goal, Pittsburgh needed one more stop to seal the win. Ramsey provided it nearly on his own. He broke up two Justin Fields passes on a day in which only six of Fields’ throws fell incomplete. Ramsey proved timely plays are the name of the NFL’s game. Let’s break it down.

Ramsey’s fourth-down breakup gets all the highlights. But he made an equally key play on second down. Fields avoided the rush and extended the play, adjusting WR Josh Reynolds’ route to the sideline. Playing off-man coverage, Ramsey had a flat-foot read as Reynolds stemmed upfield. He stayed square and read Fields’ eyes through the route.

Breaking on the ball as Reynolds did, Ramsey closed and used his length to break up the pass. He nearly intercepted it.

Had it been caught, New York would’ve had a first down in Steelers’ territory with 30 seconds and one timeout left. It wouldn’t have been hard to work into field goal range to try and steal the game at the buzzer.

Two plays later, Ramsey officially shut the door. Fields scrambled and nearly ran but facing eight in coverage with NT Keeanu Benton dropping out, he spotted WR Garrett Wilson seemingly open in the flat. In underneath zone (it looked like Pittsburgh was playing a Cover 2 variation), Ramsey read and closed in a hurry. He slammed into Wilson and jarred the ball loose, preventing a first down that would’ve kept the Jets’ hopes alive.

Take a look at this screenshot. Perfect technique. Head across. Avoids Wilson’s helmet and right in the NFL’s “strike zone,” the middle of the body. Delivering a clean, rising blow and securing to wrap Wilson up had he hung on. This is true “teach tape.”

This is why I described Ramsey as an “alpha” and “presence” in our training camp evaluation. This is what he did all summer. His presence, his intensity, physicality, it never wavers or shrinks. It was on display in these moments.

In coverage and run defense, Pittsburgh’s defense has lots of work to do. But Jalen Ramsey? He’s off to the perfect start.