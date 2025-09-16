Film Room: Even An Incompletion Shows Aaron Rodgers Can Still ‘Wow’

Even at 41, Aaron Rodgers can still make throws few NFL quarterbacks only dream of. Rodgers didn’t play a great game against the Seattle Seahawks, far from it, but a first-drive throw showed how live his arm still is. His best play of the day ended in an incompletion negated by penalty.

On Pittsburgh’s initial third down on its opening possession, Rodgers was flushed to his right. Extending the play in a true scramble drill, he fired far downfield for TE Pat Freiermuth, breaking his route vertically as part of scramble drill rules (short routes go long). Without any base to step into the throw, Rodgers flung the ball perfectly down the right side into Freiermuth’s hands.

This was the play that Calvin Austin III was held on, but Lord have mercy, look at this throw by Aaron Rodgers. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/jBcoEttf09 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 15, 2025

A great throw. The only thing missing was the completion. Rodgers’ best efforts were spoiled by the pass going through Freiermuth’s hands. A tough downfield grab but a play he needs to make.

Fortunately, defensive holding on Seattle gave Pittsburgh a first down. The drive ended with a field goal. From there, Rodgers’ day was bumpy. His offensive line didn’t do him favors but Rodgers looked skittish in the pocket, dropping his eyes, missing receivers, and running himself into sacks. He also missed underneath zone defenders, nearly picked midway through the game on a pass right at a Seattle defensive back that was luckily dropped.

While there are questions about his game, Rodgers’ arm isn’t the problem. It looks as good as ever, something we noted way back in training camp. His release remains lightening quick and his ability to make off-platform throws is still special. This example is hardly the only one either. In Week 1, his touchdown passes came off-platform and off play-action. His arm strength is the driver of these throws, but Rodgers also does a great job squaring his shoulders and hips in these moments, giving him accuracy in addition to pure power.

Even with decreased mobility, his off-platform and unconventional arm angles rival the best quarterbacks in football. Given Pittsburgh’s struggles running the ball consistently, it’s going to need every bit of Rodgers’ arm the rest of the way.