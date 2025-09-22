Film Room: Derrick Harmon Looks The Part In NFL Debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers had to wait until Week 3 to take their shiny new toy out of the box, but first-round DT Derrick Harmon finally made his debut against the New England Patriots. All considered, it was a pretty impressive performance, and one that gives hope that he provide a real boost to the unit in his rookie season.

Coaches cautioned that Harmon would see limited snaps if he played as he works his way back into football conditioning. Whether it was game circumstance with 74 defensive snaps for the team, or he just looked better than expected early in the game, he played 35 snaps. That was more than Yahya Black and Daniel Ekuale as the third most on the defensive line.

So let’s take a look at his first handful of snaps, as well as some other key plays throughout the day, to see how the rookie fared.

Harmon’s first four NFL snaps included a defensive takeaway, his first career tackle, and his first career sack. It doesn’t get much more eventful than that for a defensive lineman.

For his first snap, I don’t think Harmon saw the pre-snap motion of the H-back. T.J. Watt took the end man on the line of scrimmage and Harmon ended up in the same gap as Watt, leaving a massive lane for RB Rhamondre Stevenson. Every Steelers defender had a blocker in their face, but Cole Holcomb fortunately made a terrific play to punch the ball out and generate a turnover.

Teams had been running away from Watt’s side through the first two weeks, but the Patriots may have tried to take advantage of the rookie’s first NFL snap here. It kind of worked but ultimately backfired.

Harmon’s next snap came with the Steelers leading 7-0. It was a passing play, and Harmon was one of several Steelers defenders who collapsed the pocket to force an incompletion. He kept good pad level and leverage, used his long arms to get hands on, and then drove his feet for an effective bull rush to push the tackle back several yards and tighten the pocket around Drake Maye.

On his third defensive snap, Harmon made his first NFL tackle, and he had to earn it. When he saw the pass go over his head, he pushed off his blocker to disengage and swarmed to the ball to make the tackle 10 yards down the field. Patrick Queen spoke about the Steelers needing to swarm to the ball on defense, and that’s what Harmon did here.

His fourth snap resulted in his first career sack. It was more the result of what others did around him, but Harmon fought through a block and made the play available to him. Cam Heyward and Nick Herbig executed a late twist to get Heyward free in the backfield. That flushed Maye forward in the pocket and into Harmon’s lap. This was more of a motor play than anything for Harmon.

It’s entirely possible the Steelers deemed Harmon ready to play roughly 50 percent of the snaps after that opening sequence. Let’s take a look at some more.

Harmon doesn’t make the play here and perhaps could have done more to shut down this inside run, but it’s encouraging to see him make quick work of a block with an arm-over move, especially after initially being double-teamed.

There were a couple other instances where Harmon could have had a sack in this game, and this next play was one of them. He knocked the center’s punch off target right at the snap and easily got around him. He had a clean lane to the quarterback, but I think Harmon may have bit on the play-action fake and didn’t see the ball in Maye’s hands in time.

Harmon is already showing a keen understanding of hand fighting at the NFL level. He split a double-team and chopped the guard’s punch away while catching the tackle’s punch with his outside arm almost simultaneously. That’s pretty good penetration against a double-team, and I’m sure Maye felt the pocket closing in from all sides.

Harmon’s ability to get off blocks when he decides to pull the trigger is impressive. His upper-body strength and torque to discard blocks were on display a few times in this game. Here are a couple of those where he tosses blocks aside.

Harmon’s debut was above the line overall. Mike Tomlin said he represented himself well, and that’s a fair assessment. He showed a high motor and hustle to the ball, an ability to beat blocks, win the hand-fighting game, and finish plays that are in front of him. His bull rush and power moves looked strong, and he has enough athleticism to find success with counters off his power.

He had a couple futile spin moves that need some work, and he needs to work on gap integrity to make sure he doesn’t open big escape lanes when penetrating into the backfield.

After 35 snaps in his debut, it’s only a matter of time before Harmon is leading the defensive line in snaps per game and making a big impact for the Steelers.