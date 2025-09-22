Film Room: Cam Heyward – Old Dog, Old Tricks

Cam Heyward continues to defy Father Time. Like the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense as a whole, Heyward overcame a slow start to the season to have his best performance Sunday in a 21-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A full film room is worth it once there’s an opportunity to delve into the All-22 but his big play at the end of the first half was a literal game changer. It again showed one of Heyward’s most underrated traits that separates him from others. His football IQ that allows him to impact the passing game without getting near the quarterback.

Heyward tipped QB Drake Maye’s pass that fell into CB Brandin Echols’ hands. That didn’t come by accident. Heyward understood the situation.

New England had the ball on the Steelers’ 2-yard line. There were about 10 seconds left in the half. Pittsburgh’s pass rush had begun heating up. Maye wasn’t going to hold onto the ball long. He took a short drop and fired left side. Heyward burst out of his stance but shut down his rush almost immediately. Instead, he got his eyes on the quarterback and prepared to play the swat the whole way.

Reading the quarterback’s eyes, arm, and shoulder (the front shoulder moving is the first sign of the QB winding up to throw), Heyward timed getting his hands up with Maye’s throw. He got a piece of the ball, floating it up into the air and into Echols’ hands for the interception. This replay shows it well.

A big-time play for obvious reasons. The Steelers held a 14-7 lead going into the half. By game’s end, they needed all five turnovers they forced to preserve the win.

Just a week ago, Heyward did something similar. On 4th and 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Heyward tipped Sam Darnold’s throw into the flat. The ball shot up in the air and was picked by EDGE Nick Herbig on the way down. A big runback led to Pittsburgh scoring and taking a lead into the half.

A tip/pick to hold the lead. A tip/pick to take the lead. In the box score, Heyward’s impact feels like a footnote. On the tape, it is everything.

These plays are hardly uncommon, either. Old tricks, as the title says. Last year, Heyward recorded a team-best 11 pass deflections. For his career, he’s up to 61. Since entering the league in 2011, his 61 deflections are fourth-most among NFL defensive linemen. He only trails Carlos Dunlap (74), J.J. Watt (70), and draft mate Cameron Jordan (66).

Heyward made a ton of plays in this one. His forced fumble along the goal line was just as big if not bigger. But defensive linemen making plays against the run is part of the normal job description. What Heyward does in these moments against the pass is far more unique and just as important to Pittsburgh’s winning cause.