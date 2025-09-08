Film Room: Broderick Jones’ Performance Against Jets Should Signal Panic In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New York Jets Sunday in a 34-32 shootout to go to 1-0 on the season, but the performance by LT Broderick Jones was pitiful, at best. Jones is heading into a pivotal Year 3 with Pittsburgh, as the team must decide to pick up his fifth-year option next offseason. After two rough seasons to start his career, Jones is banking on a strong third season to get him back in the good graces of the team as well as the fan base after moved back over to the left side this season.

However, those hopes have quickly diminished after Jones gave up three sacks to the Jets along with having several other negative plays that stood out on tape. In fact, Pittsburgh’s first offensive play of the season was a sack after Jones got beat by DL #95 Quinnen Williams, who ripped through his block attempt and ran the arc right into QB Aaron Rodgers’ lap for the sack.

EDGE #9 Will McDonald IV also gave Jones fits throughout the contest. Using his blend of speed and power, he beat Jones to the corner as well as bull rushed him into the lap of Rodgers, which happened on this clip below. McDonald walks Jones back into the pocket, shedding him to sack Rodgers as he attempts to escape the pressure.

Jones’ final sack allowed once again came against McDonald. The third-year veteran crossed Jones’ face after the snap, stunting inside as Jones was slow to go out of his stance. McDonald beat the player he was taken one pick after in the 2023 NFL Draft cleanly from the snap for the sack.

The three sacks allowed by Jones were alarming. He also had several hiccups as a run blocker that stood out on tape. Jones’ biggest miss in the running game came on this play below. Quinnen Williams ran right through Jones after Jones went the wrong direction to his left, not expecting LG Isaac Seumalo to chip Williams and climb to the second level to pick up the linebacker. Jones allows Williams run free into the backfield and drop RB Jaylen Warren for no gain.

It wasn’t all bad for Jones as he seemingly found his groove later in the game. He turned in solid reps against McDonald near the end of the contest like the clip below where he gets under McDonald’s pads and slams him to the ground. In the second clip, we see Jones hold his own against Micheal Clemons, pushing him away from Rodgers as Clemons crashes inside. This gives Rodgers the time to throw to WR DK Metcalf, who ultimately drops the pass.

It was a poor performance by Jones, who is arguably in a make-or-break year with Pittsburgh after struggling to find any semblance of consistency his first two seasons. There were flashes of good play against New York as both a run blocker and pass protector, but they were too few and far between.

Pittsburgh doesn’t have any good options to replace Jones in the lineup with Calvin Anderson their swing tackle, so they will have to continue to roll out Jones as the starter unless they decide to look outside the organization. It’s the first game of the season with Jones at left tackle, so there is some room for grace. However, Pittsburgh should be prepared to hit the panic button if Jones’ struggles continue as the team prepares to host the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.