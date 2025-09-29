Film Room: Aaron Rodgers Plays Point Guard

If Darnell Washington is Shaq in the post, Aaron Rodgers is Derek Fisher. The point guard setting up everyone else to make plays.

Work with me on the basketball analogy.

That’s how Rodgers helped lead a Pittsburgh Steelers win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Dublin. The box score tells a limited story. Rodgers threw for *only* 200 yards. Just one touchdown. ESPN’s advanced analytics gave Carson Wentz a higher QBR than Rodgers. It might look like Pittsburgh was carried by the run game and defense. Not true. It was a team effort and Rodgers played a valuable role.

It wasn’t anything fancy. It didn’t need to be. Rodgers effectively ran the offense and made good decisions against a Minnesota Vikings defense known for making quarterbacks wilt. Including Rodgers, who threw three picks and took three sacks a year ago. This time? Four incompletions the entire game and just two sacks. He ran the RPO and quick game to perfection to keep the Steelers’ offense on schedule while the run game was at its best. A breakdown:

Pass Game

Early in the game, 2nd and 1. Steelers facing a seven-man box against 11 personnel (six blockers). Rodgers has trips to the bottom and doesn’t want to run in a minus-one look (defense having one more blocker than the Steelers have blocking; you want to be even or better). Instead, Rodgers hits WR Calvin Austin III on an Arrow route, a quick diagonal to the sideline where Pittsburgh has numbers.

It’s pitch and catch, really an extension of the run game, and Austin secures it, gets upfield, and the offense moves the sticks.

Later in the quarter. I wouldn’t even classify this as a true “RPO.” Rodgers is just reading “hot” here with the freedom to fire the ball if he likes the matchup. One step, hit Metcalf, isolated up top, on the slant.

Given that it’s 1st and 10 and Pittsburgh brings in sixth offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, the Vikings are reading run the whole way. Metcalf is free off the line, makes the catch, and powers his way through defenders for the first down. From 1st and 10 to 1st and 10. That’s money, especially in the red zone.

Similar story to begin the fourth quarter. Run call but Rodgers has freedom. Right before the snap, he spots the safety (No. 44 to the bottom) rolling down and the cornerback to the bottom backing off. Creates “free access” for Rodgers to throw the smoke screen. Easy completion and Metcalf moves the sticks.

Run Game

Rodgers’ decisions didn’t just come throwing the football. Sometimes, the best thing a quarterback can do is hand it off. RPO on this 2nd and 3. Rodgers has an even box count, seven blockers with seven defenders in the box, and he hands the ball off to RB Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell follows his blocks and plows ahead for the first down.

In hindsight, throwing the bubble to Metcalf wouldn’t have been a bad idea. It looks open. But the Steelers come away with a first down all the same.

Second half. Same idea. Rodgers can run or throw. Vikings rolling coverage down to play the pass and Rodgers has no reason to try and throw. Another handoff with WR Ben Skowronek pulling across and leading the way. Right guard Mason McCormick also pulls to create a power run out of an initial spread look.

It’s well-blocked and a successful run for Gainwell.

Make good decisions. Move the ball. Get the ball to playmakers. That’s what Aaron Rodgers was brought in to do. Not hero ball he was asked too much of too routinely in the Steelers’ first three games. Sunday, he stood at the top of the key and dished the ball to his talent. More of this and the Steelers’ offense will keep it rolling out of the bye week.