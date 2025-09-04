‘Feels Like It’s Made For The Steelers’: Chris Simms Taking Pittsburgh To Beat Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers open their season Sunday against the New York Jets. While the Jets have been one of the worst NFL teams in recent years, they’ve still got a lot of talent. They also have Justin Fields, Pittsburgh’s former quarterback, under center. He has downplayed facing the Steelers, but he and their new coaching staff want to start this year with a win. However, Chris Simms thinks this game is set up for the Steelers to claim victory.

“I don’t trust Justin Fields in the pass game,” Simms said Thursday on his Unbuttoned podcast. “This, to me, feels like that Steeler, defensive, low-scoring game. This game just feels like it’s made for the Steelers. Tough, physical, run the ball, get a turnover, do something like that. I’m gonna go Steelers, 20-16.”

This offseason, the Steelers made a lot of changes to their offense. They’re hoping that unit isn’t as much of a hindrance as it has been in recent years. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if they have a sluggish offensive start to 2025.

Some of the Steelers’ key offensive pieces didn’t suit up during the preseason. That includes Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf, both of whom are new to Pittsburgh. While they both have a lot of experience playing at a high level, playing with a new team usually comes with some growing pains. With Week 1 being their first game action with the Steelers, it might take a minute for them to knock the rust off.

And those two aren’t the only question marks on the Steelers’ offense. Their starting offensive line doesn’t have much experience together, and a lot is riding on that group. If the line doesn’t protect Rodgers or open holes in the run game, then the Steelers’ offense could be in trouble.

The Jets’ defense is also full of premier players, such as Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. New Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has an impressive defensive background as well.

Luckily, like Simms says, Pittsburgh is used to winning defensive battles. The Steelers’ defense has been picking up the slack for their offense for years. They’d love if that wasn’t the case, but their defense looks like it should one of the league’s best. Their star power on that side of the ball could be enough to get them the win in Week 1.