‘Feels Good:’ New LB Ja’Whaun Bentley Excited To Join Steelers

Though new Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has to catch a moving train, it helps it’ll be pulling into a familiar station this weekend. Heading back to Foxboro, Bentley’s stomping grounds for several seasons, will create at least a little bit of comfort. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Bentley said he doesn’t mind the fresh start, either.

“Right now, I’m looking to get all the reps I can get,” Bentley said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “Meeting all the people I need to meet. Shout out to [Mike Tomlin], everybody been showing me the way. Getting used to wearing this black and gold. Feels good.”

New Steelers ILB (practice-squad) ILB is a longtime NFL veteran, Ja’Whaun Bentley pic.twitter.com/Iz6HXJmQel — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 17, 2025

Bentley, who will wear No. 53, signed with Pittsburgh’s practice squad, meaning he must be elevated by Saturday afternoon to play against his former team in Week 3. Bentley spent seven seasons in New England and was a three-time team captain before being released in March. Though he knows his way around the team facility, he won’t offer unique insight into the Patriots’ plan. Bentley was cut after Mike Vrabel’s hire but long before the team began practicing and even though he may know the outline of the playbook and structure, safety Jabrill Peppers is a far better pump to prime for information.

“We gonna see the guys on Sunday,” Bentley said.

Despite a late arrival, Bentley could have a role as soon as this weekend. A thumping downhill linebacker, he could log snaps in Pittsburgh’s base groupings. The role Elandon Roberts held last year and one Malik Harrison could’ve assumed more of had it not been for a Week 1 injury that landed him on injured reserve.

We highlighted Bentley over the years, spotlighting his play in our 2022 defensive wish list.

Forgot to add a quick cut-up of Bentley against the run. 200 tackles last two years at Patriots' starter. He is #8 in these clips. pic.twitter.com/MRtOKvDwJe — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 11, 2022

“Watching the tape on Bentley, I saw a linebacker with size, violence, physicality, who defeats blocks routinely in the run game. He’s not going to offer much in coverage and was routinely taken off the field on third down and most obvious passing situations. At 255 pounds, you know what you’re signing up for.”

Instead, the team signed Elandon Roberts. After his departure to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and Harrison’s injury, the Steelers are looking to rectify a poor run defense. Patrick Queen has made plays when uncovered but has struggled to defeat blocks while Payton Wilson’s impact has been negative. If Bentley offers what the team hopes he can provide, he might carve out a role the rest of the season.