‘Feels Automatic’: Miles Killebrew Says Chris Boswell Gives Steelers ‘Certain Level Of Peace’

Chris Boswell, once again, played hero for the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. With the team trailing and around a minute left in the game, the Steelers sent Boswell out to attempt a 60-yard field goal. Despite his consistency, he’d never made a kick from that distance. However, Boswell once again showed why he’s the best kicker in the league, knocking the ball through the uprights. Special teams captain Miles Killebrew recently spoke on Boswell’s performance.

“It feels automatic,” Killebrew said Monday via the team’s website. “He prepares. He puts in the work. I just think that preparation breeds confidence… He’s a true pro. The way he operates allows all of us to be confident in his performance… It’s amazing. To know that [Boswell] is going to go out there and be Boz just provides us with a certain level of peace.”

In today’s NFL, kickers continue to make long field goals look easier by the day. Boswell is on a different level, though. He doesn’t flinch at any sign of pressure. Even Mike Tomlin is sometimes surprised at Boswell’s willingness to attempt any kick, regardless of distance.

Boswell’s mentality has been evident for years, though. He has solidified his greatness as recently as last year, achieving First-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. He made 41 of his 44 field goals, including going 13 of 15 on field goals of 50 or more yards. That’s far from normal.

Boswell’s game-winner wasn’t his only long kick during Week 1, too. He also sank a 56-yard attempt. It’s clear to see why players like Killebrew feel so much ease when Boswell is put in a position to win games. More often than not, he comes through.

Having a great kicker might be one of the most underrated aspects of NFL team building. It can often be the difference between winning and losing. For the Steelers, who often find themselves in close games, that’s even more true. Boswell has been one of the team’s best players for years, and they’re lucky to have him. It’s clear from all the praise that he gets that Pittsburgh’s other players know that, too.