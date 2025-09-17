‘Father Time’ Winning Against Steelers, Says Analyst

The old saying goes Father Team is undefeated. This year, he’s 1-1. The Pittsburgh Steelers sit at .500 two games into the 2025 season. Normally buoyed by a great defense that carries a struggling offense, Aaron Rodgers has been doing the heavy lifting while the Steelers’ defense struggles to keep its head above water. For all its on-paper talent, former NFL player Isaiah Stanback sees a group that’s just plain old.

“The Steelers have the second-oldest roster in the league,” Stanback said Wednesday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “And I know we’ve always identified them as being the Steel Curtain and them being defensive juggernauts. But the reality is Father Time is just that – it’s Father Time. So that’s not to say that they can’t be successful, but let’s not act as if that’s not an element that we have to take into consideration.

“You brought up Cam Heyward. He’s not the youngest spring chicken in the world. They brought in Jalen Ramsey. He’s up there as a vet as well. Darius Slay, he’s been around the league.”

All soft euphemisms to describe the Steelers’ defense as “old.” Something they undeniably are. As Stanback mentions, one preseasons study showed Pittsburgh has the second-oldest roster in the NFL. In Jimmy Kempski’s yearly study, the Steelers’ average age was 27.3 years old. Only the Washington Commanders at 28.1 were older. Having a 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, the oldest player in Steelers’ history, skews the numbers, but he’s not the sole reason. Heyward is 36. T.J. Watt and Ramsey turn 31 next month. Slay is 34 and likely playing the final year of his career.

Age might not be the core reason for Pittsburgh’s struggles. A collection of new pieces and turned over roster is a key culprit in the team’s growing pains. And poor run defense from young players like DL Keeanu Benton and linebackers Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are creating a domino effect. No run defense means no pass rush means fewer turnovers and longer drives.

Pittsburgh is hoping the issues are correctable. That improved technique and more time together will create better results. If age truly is the problem, there’s no cure for that, and the Steelers are staring down the barrel of a long season.