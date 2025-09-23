‘Exactly What I Needed’: Vikings DC Brian Flores Has ‘Great Gratitude’ For Year With Steelers

There’s a lot of fanfare surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Most of that is because it will be the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland. However, the Steelers will also see a familiar face in Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He was with them in 2022 as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Now, he’ll meet them again, this time as an opponent. Despite that, Flores has nothing but love for the Steelers.

“This is a great week for me in that I get to go to Dublin, but also get to see my people from the Steelers, Mike [Tomlin] included,” Flores said Tuesday via the Vikings’ Twitter. “Quite honestly, when I think about him and the Steelers, I have this great gratitude for my time there… I just had a great time there. It was exactly what I needed at that point in my career.”

LIVE: Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores talks to the media https://t.co/80BpBjBB2P — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 23, 2025

Flores was in a tough spot when he joined the Steelers. Before that, he was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, but his tenure there ended with a lot of controversy. It was unclear if he’d ever get another shot coaching in the NFL.

However, Tomlin and the Steelers didn’t listen to any of that outside noise. Instead, they brought Flores on, and he helped give their defense a boost. That year in Pittsburgh helped rebuild his value in the league, leading to him getting a job with the Vikings in 2023.

Now, Flores is working as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league. Last year, he helped the Vikings post a 14-3 record. He’s got their defense dominating again this season. Last week, that unit crushed the Cincinnati Bengals, posting two interceptions, four sacks and several forced fumbles, winning 48-10.

Despite the Steelers’ familiarity with Flores, this week looks like it will be a serious test for their offense. The Steelers’ offense has been inconsistent this year, so Flores’ unit might have a chance to feast.

However, this isn’t a revenge game for him. Instead, it’s more like a happy reunion. Flores and the Steelers both helped each other during his year with them, and it’s nice to see him succeeding in the NFL. Hopefully he’s a little less successful in Ireland, though.