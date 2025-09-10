‘Everything:’ Broderick Jones Knows What He Must Improve

No one from the outside needs to tell Pittsburgh Steelers OT Broderick Jones he needs to play better. He’s well aware of his struggles in the team’s season opener against the New York Jets. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Jones says everything must improve. Literally.

Steelers LT Broderick Jones was just asked what he needs to do better than he did in Week 1. His answer:

“EVERYTHING!” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 10, 2025

Jones was not yelling the answer like Chris Adamski’s tweet with the all caps might imply, but the message is clear. His Week 1 performance can’t be replicated. Jones struggled throughout the game, allowing three of the four sacks QB Aaron Rodgers took and several more hits. Jones struggled with Jets stud EDGE Will McDonald IV, who racked up two sacks Sunday after breaking out for 10.5 a year ago. When McDonald receives a big payday next summer, he can have Jones to thank.

As we wrote earlier, Jones ranked near the bottom in “blown block” rate and only held his own when facing the Jets’ backups.

Jones’ self-awareness is encouraging. Fixing problems is all that matters but realizing them in the first place, and being able to admit them, is important too.

“I really just can’t put that on tape,” he said, via Adamski.

Steelers LT Broderick Jones on his performance against the Jets: “I really just can’t put that on tape.” pic.twitter.com/6HRnOmI0Hi — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 10, 2025

Jones has always had the talent. Big enough, strong enough, long enough, athletic enough. Technique and consistency are what’s lacked. His road doesn’t get any easier throughout the season. Whether it’s Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, Aidan Hutchinson, Kyle Van Noy, or anyone else, the life of a left tackle offers few breathers.

This Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Jones will see plenty of EDGE Boye Mafe, who had 15 sacks across the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Seattle is also expected to return Uchenna Nwosu, a rotational pass rusher who racked up 9.5 sacks during the 2022 season. Injuries have hampered him since.

If Jones can’t quickly correct his problems, it’ll be reasonable to discuss removing him from the starting lineup. Internal options are slim and led by Calvin Anderson, currently the team’s swing tackle. Jones getting benched would close the door on his fifth-year option getting picked up in May and would mark the beginning of the end of his Steelers career. For himself and the team, there’s plenty riding on his next several performances.