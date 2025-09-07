Even Aaron Rodgers Was Surprised Ben Skowronek Scored The Steelers’ First Touchdown

Few Pittsburgh Steelers fans would’ve marked down “WR Ben Skowronek” for scoring the team’s first touchdown of the season. But it was Aaron Rodgers finding Skowronek for a 22-yard score in what became a shootout victory Sunday afternoon. Leaving Rodgers to even admit he was surprised by the outcome.

“I couldn’t believe coming off that fake, [Skowronek] was wide open,” Rodgers told reporters post-game via the team’s YouTube channel. “I was throwing the ball thinking, man, ‘Ben’s gonna score the first touchdown today.'”

Skowronek got open running a crosser left to right. Off play-action, Rodgers found Skowronek wide open, making the catch and waltzing in the rest of the way.

Rodgers told reporters the touchdowns to Skowronek and WR Calvin Austin III were the same play-call.

Throughout the summer, Rodgers noted Skowronek peppered him with questions about football and the offense. During practice, Skowronek was often seen walking stride-for-stride with Rodgers before and during practice. Rodgers joked to reporters Skowronek’s touchdown would inflate his ego even more.

“I really like Ben and proud of that play he made today,” Rodgers said.

While it was the only pass Skowronek caught, it was hardly his only impact. A special teams ace signed and who made the roster in 2024 for that role, he recovered RB Kenneth Gainwell’s forced fumble on a second half kickoff, setting up Rodgers’ fourth and final touchdown pass of the day. A starting gunner, Skowronek also forced a fair catch as the lone Steeler downfield on a 55-yard Corliss Waitman punt.

“Ben is a glue guy for our team,” Rodgers told reporters. He does the dirty work.”

Rodgers finished the day distributing the ball to all his targets. Seven different players caught a pass. Four of them found the end zone: WR Calvin Austin III, RB Jaylen Warren, TE Jonnu Smith, and Skowronek. All helped the most important number of all. One win for Pittsburgh to get off on a high note.