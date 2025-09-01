ESPN’s 2025 Simulation Sees Mike Tomlin’s Non-Losing Season Streak Come To An End

The Pittsburgh Steelers have high hopes for 2025 after bringing in Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Jalen Ramsey, among others as they look to end their playoff-win drought. But a recent simulation of the 2025 NFL season doesn’t give the Steelers that chance, as Pittsburgh went 7-10 in a simulation based on ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

The Steelers were 5-9 by Week 15 after a 3-2 start, but a five-game losing streak starting in Week 6 sank Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes as it went 7-10. For what it’s worth, FPI usually bases its predictions off 10,000 simulations, but Seth Walder picked one specific simulation to write from. He noted it was simulation No. 4,091, and the Steelers weren’t the only team with playoff hopes that ended up on the outside looking in.

Last year’s Super Bowl teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles also missed the postseason, with the Chiefs going 9-8 and the Eagles going 8-9. The AFC North was won by the Baltimore Ravens at 10-7, while the Cincinnati Bengals also went 10-7 to capture a Wild Card spot. The AFC division winners were the Bills, Ravens, Colts and Broncos while the Dolphins, Bengals and Titans captured the AFC Wild Cards.

In the NFC, the Cowboys, Lions, Falcons and Rams won their divisions while the Wild Cards went to the Vikings, Buccaneers and Cardinals. The Buccaneers took advantage of sneaking into the playoffs at 9-8 as the No. 7 seed, going on a run to the Super Bowl before losing to the Bills.

It’s just one simulation in a large set of simulations, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Walder picked the most interesting one to choose to write. In no way is it a prediction or a look into how the Steelers’, or anyone’s season, will go. It would certainly be a disappointment if Pittsburgh missed the playoffs, especially so drastically with a 7-10 record. It would go down as a disaster, and it’s the type of season that could really open up questions about Mike Tomlin’s future.

The bright side of that would be that the team would have the opportunity to draft its quarterback of the future high in the 2026 NFL Draft. That would be somewhat of a consolation prize, but if the simulation proves to be reflective of the team’s season, it will be a long winter in Pittsburgh.