Dulac: Steelers Adding WR ‘Highly Unlikely’ At This Point

Time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers to add to their wide receiver room with the clock ticking down toward their Week 1 game on Sunday. Any addition now would have to hop on the moving train and wouldn’t be ready in time for Week 1.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, that isn’t likely to happen. He was asked about the chances of the Steelers adding another receiver during his weekly fan chat.

“At this point, highly unlikely,” Dulac wrote.

Other than some reported interest the team had in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a pair of offseason visits with Gave Davis, the media and fan buzz around adding a receiver has far outpaced team activity. They clearly had some interest in adding one, or they wouldn’t have poked around the market.

Omar Khan proved this offseason that he is willing to take decisive action when the Steelers prioritize a position. Yet here they sit with the same WR room they entered training camp with.

If you listened to Khan throughout the offseason, he has consistently reminded everybody that this year’s WR group is completely different than the one the Steelers had in 2024. DK Metcalf is a better No. 1 receiver for starters, but young players like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson are better versions of themselves from a year ago. And the Steelers have a trio of impressive tight ends to supplement the passing game.

Austin and Wilson have both been the subjects of positive reporting dating back to spring practices. Wilson in particular seems to be a big reason for optimism within the building. Steelers insider Mark Kaboly said team sources have been raving about Wilson more than any player he can remember hearing about.

Jon Gruden even gave his two cents on the Steelers’ wide receivers as a good friend of WR coach Zach Azzanni. He called B.S. on the idea that their WR room is poorly constructed.

The Steelers have a depth issue, but they are far from the only team with that concern. Any team that loses its No. 1 receiver would be in a world of trouble.

At this point, it might be best to wait until the trade deadline to see which players shake loose. The Steelers should know by then what they have in their own room, and how competitive they are compared to the rest of the AFC.