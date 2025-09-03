Arthur Smith Gets Graded By Fellow NFL Coordinators: ‘Love’ Run Game, Drop-Back Passing ‘Leaves A Lot To Be Desired’

It’s not often an NFL coordinator gets peer reviewed in public. But The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen wrote a comprehensive article after talking with defensive coordinators and assistants around the league to evaluate the top offensive coordinators in the league. Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith didn’t crack the top 10 but earned a spot on the “honorable mentions” list. On Twitter/X, Nguyen shared the coaching blurb on Smith that didn’t make the article.

“Coaches love the design of his run game and play-action concepts but his drop-back package leaves a lot to be desired,” Nguyen tweeted of Smith’s evaluation.

Didn’t have space for the blurbs for the honorable mention section on the article: Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders

Kingsbury’s QB run option game is unique and extensive. One coach said nobody utilized “empty” (no backs in the backfield) better than the Commanders did. Mike… — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 2, 2025

It’s a brief but fair summation of Smith’s game. The fact Smith made the honorable mention list puts him in the top half of coordinators. Hardly something to raise a banner over but speaks to at least some level of respect he has around the league.

Praise for his running scheme fits his philosophy as one of the league’s most run-heavy offensive coordinators. In four of his six years as coordinator or head coach, his offenses have finished top five in rushing attempts. Only once has he ranked outside the top 10. Outside zone is his bread and butter and a scheme Smith can run more confidently this season with an athletic offensive line and rookie back in Kaleb Johnson. He pairs play-action off it well to make his zone runs and play-pass look the same to defenses.

Smith’s traditional passing game, however, is less interesting. His offenses have finished bottom third in attempts in five of his six seasons and have never been above average in passing yards. His passing concepts are inoffensive but don’t innovate or do anything interesting. Smith utilizes tight ends more than most and will do the same with Pittsburgh in 2025 with a top three of Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Washington.

The San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan was named the top offensive play caller in football. The Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay followed him with Chicago Bears new head coach Ben Johnson taking third place. Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid came in fourth with the Minnesota Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell fifth. Pittsburgh will see two of the top five names on the list, Johnson and O’Connell, during the regular season.