Dulac: Pat Freiermuth Not Involved In Offense As Much As He ‘Needs To Be’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired standout tight end Jonnu Smith in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, it raised some questions about the usage and overall playing time available for all the tight ends on their roster, especially Pat Freiermuth.

To his credit, Freiermuth downplayed that, as did offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

But through three weeks, Freiermuth is barely involved in the passing game, and is playing less snaps on a weekly basis than Smith.

“Pat Freiermuth has not been involved as much as I thought. One, I thought he would be, and two, I think that he needs to be,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said Monday on 102.5 WDVE, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “And you see that middle of the field just not being used. Aaron Rodgers completed a 21-yard, kind of a deep one over the middle to Jonnu Smith. And I was trying to think in terms of yards through the air, that might have been the deepest midfield completion that he’s made all year. They haven’t gone over the middle enough.

“And I think that’s where they need to use Pat Freiermuth to sit in those zones, but I don’t know how much zone they’re seeing as opposed to how much man they’re seeing.”

Freiermuth played just 38 snaps Sunday against the Patriots, seven less than Smith. Freiermuth also saw just three targets and finished with one catch for six yards. On the season, Freiermuth has just seven receptions for 63 yards on 10 targets.

Meanwhile, Smith has 12 receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. The numbers aren’t all that great for tight ends, and that’s a usage problem. Smith’s 21-yard catch against the Patriots was the second-deepest completion in middle of the field that Rodgers has had this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

That’s supposed to be Freiermuth’s area of the field, but he and Rodgers just haven’t been on the same page much. Sunday on a Rodgers scramble he threw to the spot where Freiermuth should have sat down in the zone, per scramble-drill rules. But he continued toward the sideline, and the pass fell incomplete, leading to Rodgers laying into Freiermuth on the field.

To Freiermuth’s credit, he’s doing a decent job as a blocker in the run game, but he needs to be involved more in the passing game, particularly in the middle of the field. There are opportunities there. The Steelers need to lean on Freiermuth more.