Dulac: Jalen Ramsey, Calvin Austin III ‘Expected To Miss At Least Several Games’ With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers left Dublin with a win, but also some notable injuries to Jalen Ramsey and Calvin Austin III. According to Gerry Dulac, both starters are “expected to miss at least several games”, presumably after further evaluation.

Steelers can use the bye: CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) and WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) are expected to miss at least several games. Ramsey tried to return vs Vikings, but didn’t work out. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 29, 2025

While Pittsburgh is entering is bye week, several weeks appears to be more than just one week. If my math is mathing correctly, the implication is Ramsey and Austin will miss games. The Steelers have had their depth tested in the secondary already, but they were largely spared on offense until now.

Jalen Ramsey was the Steelers’ big offseason acquisition, coming to Pittsburgh via trade with the Dolphins. They gave up former All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick for him, and he has largely made the plays they expected him to make. Calvin Austin, meanwhile, has also stepped up this season when given the opportunity. He scored two touchdowns in the Steelers’ first three games, including the game winner in Week 3.

Ramsey injured his hamstring during the third quarter of the Steelers’ win over the Vikings in Dublin. He finished the game with four tackles. Earlier in the game, he recovered a fumble for a touchdown, but review determined that the ball was not live. During his celebration, he mimed a hamstring injury.

Calvin Austin injured his shoulder while making a catch in the fourth quarter. Initially, it appeared as though he may have just landed on the ball while going down during a tackle. Initally listed as questionable, Austin made a trip to the hospital for further evaluation. While he himself reported he was “all good“, that does not constitute an official medical diagnosis. Austin had just two catches in the game for 13 yards on two targets.

In Austin’s absence, the next man up at wide receiver is not as clear as one might think. Many might be inclined to assume Roman Wilson will step into that role. Both Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller played more, however, with Wilson logging three snaps. On initial appearances, it seems Miller primarily replaced Austin following his injury.

It’s worth noting, however, with a bye week to prepare for an alternative arrangement, the Steelers are not committed to any one strategy. Perhaps they feel better about Roman Wilson in a clear No. 2 role rather than in an undefined rotation. Skowronek and Miller also have more specialized skillsets that help them get on the field when needed. Wilson, like Austin, is more of an all-around player.

The Steelers have depth at cornerback, too, but losing Jalen Ramsey is still a big blow. It doesn’t help that Darius Slay and Brandin Echols went down with injuries during the game as well. But the Steelers could see significant reinforcements on the other side of the bye week. Starter Joey Porter Jr. hasn’t played since Week 1, but began practicing this past week. Presumably, he should be ready to play after the bye.

Also of note is the fact that Cory Trice Jr. is now eligible to practice and be activated from the Reserve/Injured List. Even if Slay or Echols miss time, the Steelers could still have Porter and Trice. And one imagines at least one of Slay or Echols will play even with Ramsey missing time due to injury.