Dulac: Cam Heyward Lost Contract And PR Battle ‘Profoundly’

Leaving an open question over his Week One status until the 11th hour, Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward finally got a contract adjustment late Saturday night. But the PPG’s Gerry Dulac thinks Heyward lost the battle and the war. His revised deal only offers a couple million in non-guaranteed incentives, seemingly a far cry from the deal Heyward was angling for.

“If it’s a question of who won and who lost, I could tell you who didn’t win. And that was Cam Heyward,” Dulac said on 102.5 DVE Sunday morning. “This is a playoff-laden incentive of $3.2 million. It may never be reached at all, especially if you consider the Steelers recent playoff history.”

Specifics of Heyward’s incentives aren’t yet known but they’re likely related to the team making the playoffs and winning playoff games. Getting to the postseason has been routine for Pittsburgh. Winning has been fleeting. In 14 years, Heyward has appeared in just one playoff win, and it’s the only part of his resume that isn’t outstanding. Whether or not Heyward will reach those incentives isn’t solely in his control and odds are against him earning all of those bonuses.

Dulac’s point is correct. This is a favorable deal for Pittsburgh. But it’s also a self-own if the front office thinks they’ve “won” the deal by giving Heyward playoff incentives if they believe he’s doubtful to reach them. Heyward failing to reach those marks means Pittsburgh didn’t have the season they aspired.

Still, Heyward doesn’t feel like a winner. And he took on serious water from a fanbase frustrated by his contract request and Week One threats.

“One thing that’s crystal clear to me on this topic,” Dulac said. “Cam Heyward lost the PR battle profoundly. I don’t think he had much of an argument.”

Heyward’s leverage in a new deal was limited and he certainly didn’t have the support of public opinion. Those feelings have transferred to his brother TE Connor Heyward, who routinely has drawn the ire of Steelers’ Nation. If there was a “win” for the eldest Heyward, he received a contract adjustment K Chris Boswell seemingly did not. Pittsburgh also broke precedent of adding incentives to a contract of a non-quarterback, though they’re for team and not individual goals.

Perhaps the best thing Heyward got was not needing to make a decision had his contract not been adjusted at all. He either would’ve had his bluff called and played or sat out regular season action.

Labeled as greedy by many among the fanbase, Cam Heyward will have to repair his image as a face of the franchise and community. The best way he can do that is by playing well and continuing to defy Father Time with an impressive season.