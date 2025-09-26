Dublin, Ireland Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s been nowhere near perfect, but the Pittsburgh Steelers do hold a 2-1 record through three games. They’ll get a chance to grab their third win of the season in an unfamiliar yet fitting place to play an overseas game. Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland hosts their first ever regular season game on Sunday, with the Steelers being the home team.

Sunday’s game does present a tough test for the Steelers. Even though the Vikings are missing their starting quarterback and running back, Carson Wentz and Jordan Mason filled those roles nicely in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Each were efficient, and the offense didn’t have any speed bumps. That presents a tough challenge for a Steelers’ defense that’s struggled through three weeks.

Of course, Minnesota’s defense will be tough to beat as well. The unit forced five turnovers last week, just like Pittsburgh did. However Sunday’s game plays out, it should be quite the energetic atmosphere in Ireland, and will be a fun watch.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

Have a safe and happy weekend.

1 – Do the Steelers beat the Vikings?

2 – Will T.J. Watt sack a QB in his second consecutive game?

3 – Who will lead the Steelers in receiving yards Week 4?

4 – Will Patrick Queen make over/under 8.5 tackles against the Vikings?

5- Will the Steelers rush for 100 yards against the Vikings?

Tiebreaker: How many defensive snaps does rookie Derrick Harmon play in Week 4?

Recap: Week 3 Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Week 3 saw an impressive 70 respondents, the highest participation in week 3 since 2018’s 75, compared to the usual average of 59 on the eve of the third game.

Q1: Will Steelers beat the Patriots?

Optimism fell after the loss to the Seahawks and the fact that the Steelers had not won a game at New England since 2008. And there were the injuries. For example, Wes changed his answer once he confirmed that Alex Highsmith, DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter were all out for the game. That revision cost him a precious point. But a majority still predicted a win. This week 68.6 percent (48 of 70 respondents) said the Steelers would beat the Patriots. They pulled it off 21-14.

Q2: Will the Patriots gain over/under 101.5 rushing yards?

The Steelers run defense gave up 301 rushing yards the first two weeks. So, no surprise that 70 percent (49 of 70 respondents) took the over on the Patriots gaining more than 101.5 rushing yards. But it took quarterback Drake Maye scrambling for seven yards in the fourth quarter to go over. He had one more scramble on the last drive for the Patriots to reach 119 rushing yards.

Q3: Who returns the most kickoffs for the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin indicated Kaleb Johnson would not return kicks in week 3 following his gaffe in Pittsburgh’s home opener. Steelers Depot readers named five different potential players who would return the majority of the kickoffs for the Steelers. A 62.9 percent majority (49 of 70) picked Kenneth Gainwell who was partnered with Kaleb in the end zone the first two games. Trey Sermon, who was elevated from the practice squad, received 14 votes. Jaylen Warren who returned kicks last year and replaced Kaleb as a returner in week 2 got eight votes. Regular punt returner Calvin Austin III received three votes. And Jabrill Peppers who last returned a kick for the New York Giants in 2019 received one vote. New England only kicked off three times. Two were touchbacks. Kenneth Gainwell returned the first one 27 yards to the 34- yard line after the Patriots first score. Deep_derp regretted his move: “At 7 p.m. on Saturday, I would like to change my answer on #3 to Trey Sermon given the news of his elevation. First time changing an answer, hope I don’t regret it.”

Q4: Do the Steelers score a rushing touchdown?

This question answered six and half minutes into the game. Kenneth Gainwell ran a pitch in for 1-yard touchdown to open the scoring after the Steelers first takeaway. 72.9 percent (51 of 70) said the Steelers would score a rushing touchdown.

Q5: Will Aaron Rodgers throw over/under 225.5 passing yards?

Not even close. Just 27.1 percent (19 of 70) predicted Aaron Rodgers throwing under 225.5 passing yards. He managed just 139. He had to dump off to Jaylen Warren five times who tied with Austin to lead the team with 34 receiving yards. On the bright side, Aaron Rodgers avoided being sacked for the first time this season.

Consensus vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Steelers Win? Yes Yes Pats O/U 101.5 Rushing Yards Over Over Steelers Most Kickoff Returns Kenneth Gainwell Kenneth Gainwell Steelers Score Rushing TD? Yes Yes Rodgers O/U 225.5 Passing

Yards Over Under

Tiebreaker: How many rushing yards will Jaylen Warren have?

This week, 17 respondents answered four of five questions correctly just missing the 5-point bonus by one question. However, three folks swept the five questions and scored 11 with the participation point. The tiebreaker—predicting Jaylen Warren’s rushing yards—was crucial. Warren ran for 47 yards on 18 carries compared to the median prediction of 70 yards.

Banastre Tarleton predicted 72 rushing yards, missing the tiebreaker (47 yards) by 25 yards. Hoptown four yards closer than Banastre by predicting 68. However, GhotiFish predicted 57 rush yards for Warren. Just 10 yards off the mark and is this week’s winner!

Kudos GhotiFish! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back toward the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

The leaderboard is shifting. GhotiFish and Banastre Tarleton now tied for the lead. And Hoptown climbed 37 spots to the third money position. 10 people dropped off the leaderboard. While six are new to the board. The other fresh faces to this year’s leaderboard are ManRayX, Lucky Beagle, Nick Schultz, Kelly Ohl, and Curtis Allen.

Don’t fret if you don’t see your name on the board. There are 19 people just one point from the leaderboard this week.

Keep answering! Plenty of time to reach the top three money positions.

Here is the final 2025 leaderboard after week 3:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 17 First (tie) +17 Banastre Tarleton 17 Second (tie) +17 *Hoptown 16 Third +37 Stats Are Facts 13 Fourth (tie) -3 Andi B 13 Fourth (tie) -2 Grey Duck 13 Fourth (tie) -2 Jason W 12 Seventh (tie) -2 Style Points 12 Seventh (tie) -2 Pius Streetk Uke 12 Seventh (tie) -2 TommyG21 12 Seventh (tie) -2 Ginko18 11 11th (tie) -9 Scorpio 11 11th (tie) -6 Sunshine State Steel 11 11th (tie) -6 Big Sage 11 11th (tie) -6 Richard Prezel 11 11th (tie) +7 Green Bastard 11 11th (tie) -6 Pretty Neat 11 11th (tie) +7 Deep_Derp 10 18th (tie) -13 SteelersFan 10 18th (tie) -13 DLFoot 10 18th (tie) -13 Peter Petersen 10 18th (tie) -13 Steeler Fever 10 18th (tie) -13 Wes Lee 10 18th (tie) Ratsotex 10 18th (tie) Bung 10 18th (tie) Ralph Neeley 10 18th (tie) Newguy68 10 18th (tie) *ManRayX 10 18th (tie) +22 *LuckyBeagle 10 18th (tie) +22 Nick Schultz 10 18th (tie) +22 *Kelly Ohl 10 18th (tie) +22 *Curtis Allen 10 18th (tie) +22 HypoCycloid 10 18th (tie) Doc Ellis D 10 18th (tie) Beeze 10 18th (tie)

*New to the leaderboard