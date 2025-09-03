Doug Whaley Week 1 Prediction: Justin Fields Break Steelers’ Hearts, Aaron Rodgers Throws Critical INT In Jets Win 

If Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets plays out the way Doug Whaley thinks, the national media will have a field day with the stories this contest generates. Offering his prediction of the Steelers’ season opener, Whaley picked the Jets to win in wild fashion.

“I’m going with the Jets,” Whaley said on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday morning. “I think it’s gonna be a close game. It’s gonna come down to a third and two on the plus-40. [Pittsburgh’s] gonna go all-out blitz. Justin Fields takes it to the house. Rodgers tries to get it at the end. Interception.”

The Steelers’ defense isn’t known for running Cover 0, the all-out blitz Whaley refers to. In one offseason study we conducted, Pittsburgh utilized Cover 0 around 1 percent of the time over the past three years. But the defense has also talked about schematic changes and the desire to be more aggressive than in past seasons, leading Whaley to think Pittsburgh will bring heat in a big-time moment. Only it’ll be Fields burning the Steelers for a long rushing touchdown.

Last season, Rodgers struggled to complete fourth-quarter comebacks. The five-win Jets had chances to come out on top in several other games. New York went a lousy 3-7 in one-possession games, though a shaky field goal kicker didn’t help the team’s cause.

“Something like 15-13,” Whaley said for a score prediction.

Whaley’s pick cuts against the grain from the national media, who are largely with Pittsburgh for this game. Still, Rodgers hasn’t won a season opener since 2020, making Whaley’s overall prediction of a loss plausible. Mike Tomlin hasn’t enjoyed recent success against rookie head coaches like the Jets have in Aaron Glenn and playing on the road is never easy.

A season-opening loss won’t define the Steelers’ season but a game in which Fields registers the game-winning touchdown while Rodgers throws a pick to seal it might shape the narrative of the season. Or, at least, which team made the smarter quarterback addition this offseason.