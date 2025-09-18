‘Don’t Think We’re Getting Knocked Around’: Teryl Austin Says Steelers’ Run Defense Is Fixable

Run defense was one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ greatest problems to end the 2024 season. Derrick Henry left a lasting impression on them, running them over in two different games. Fixing that issue was a priority for them this offseason. Unfortunately, the Steelers’ run defense has been just as bad to start 2025. However, Teryl Austin stressed that physicality isn’t the reason for those issues persisting.

“I think we’re a little bit different than last year,” Austin said Thursday via transcripts provided by the team. “I thought, last year towards the end of the year, we kind of got knocked around a little bit. I don’t think we’re getting knocked around this year. I just think we’re not as in-sync as we need to be, and that’s really us starting to try to jell together and play better, more consistently.

“I think that’s a little different scenario. Obviously, we haven’t been really good right now, but I think, as the season goes, as we go, we’ll continue to get better. I think our guys are in that mindset, and I think we have the ability to do it… We’re knocking people back; we’re just not in the right spots.”

In Week 1, the Steelers allowed the New York Jets to run for almost 200 yards as a team. Running back Breece Hall and quarterback Justin Fields tore them apart, the Steelers having few answers for that attack.

But physicality might not have been the main reason for their struggles. The Jets’ offensive scheme was a problem with added element of Fields’ rushing abilities making them tougher to defend.

However, the Steelers faced a different scheme in Week 2. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a far less mobile quarterback than Fields. In that matchup, the Steelers’ run defense actually looked like it improved to start the game. They were far from perfect defensively, but they did not get bullied in the trenches.

However, as the game went on, attrition started to become a problem for the Steelers. Injuries piled up, and they did get knocked around to end the game. The Seahawks’ final touchdown, which iced the game, came on a 19-yard Kenneth Walker III run on 3rd and goal.

Patrick Queen gave a little insight on what he thinks went wrong on that play and blamed himself for being out of position. While he wasn’t the only reason the Steelers’ defense failed on that play, that mistake is more mental than physical, which supports Austin’s point.

None of that excuses the Steelers getting pushed around up front. They can’t continue to allow teams to run all over them. However, if their problems are more mental than physical, then they could be easier to fix. The Steelers’ defense is full of talent and shouldn’t be getting knocked around. They have the pieces to be great, but they need to put them together.