‘Don’t Think He’s Played Nearly Well Enough:’ Beat Writer Critical Of OG Isaac Seumalo’s ‘Underwhelming’ Play

Though much attention has been focused on a young Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line, the group’s elder statesman is open for criticism, too. Veteran left guard Isaac Seumalo isn’t getting the job done, says Athletic beat writer Mike DeFabo.

“I don’t think that he’s played nearly well enough,” DeFabo told 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Starkey and Bob Pompeani on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve truthfully been underwhelmed by Seumalo his entire career here with the Steelers.”

Signed to a three-year deal ahead of the 2023 offseason, DeFabo’s assessment is largely fair. Though Seumalo has been steady and trusted, his play hasn’t been anything close to dominant. A strained pectoral muscle hindered his 2024 season, missing the first month and probably never feeling 100 percent even after returning. But his 2025 play hasn’t looked special enough to elevate the group substantially more than a year ago.

“He’s been up and down. He really has been throughout Steelers’ tenure. And I agree with you that he was at least partially responsible for a couple of the sacks this season. So it’s not just the young guys who were struggling.”

Pittsburgh’s always treated Seumalo carefully. Few players receive more rest days than he does. In fact, Seumalo was held out of preseason play while the rest of the starting line worked. Mike Tomlin admitted he got “cold feet” about playing him in one of the exhibition contests.

Turning 32 next month, Seumalo is in the final year of his contract with Pittsburgh. Unless his season turns around, it’s hard to believe the Steelers will re-sign him in the offseason. With no clear in-house replacement (Spencer Anderson likely isn’t a full-time starter), the team must go outside the building to find more help. Another free agent is possible, but a hot guard market often leads to teams overpaying. The draft is a better avenue where guards tend to last into Day Two, not possessing the value offensive tackles do.

Until then, the Steelers have little remedy to help. Seumalo is big with a strong base. His play is inoffensive. But he’s also failing to make a high-end impact, and diminished athleticism doesn’t fit well in the offense’s zone-heavy scheme. Finding an upgrade at left guard will be on the Steelers’ 2026 shopping list, though the organization hasn’t inspired great hope in being able to evaluate and develop offensive linemen.