‘Don’t Think Anybody’s Surprised’ Aaron Rodgers Was Voted Captain, Says Mike Tomlin

Aaron Rodgers took his time joining the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. While reports indicated early that the Steelers were interested in Rodgers, the veteran quarterback didn’t sign with them until mandatory minicamp in early June. Rodgers explained that the delay was because he was dealing with personal issues. However, in his short time with the team, he’s already making an impact. He was even named their lone offensive captain Monday.

“I don’t think anybody’s surprised by that,” Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference via the team’s YouTube channel. “Not only because of his resumé and experience, but what he’s displayed since he’s been here, in terms of being a great team guy and communicating and leading and sharing his experience in the lens through which he sees the game with others.

“It’s just been a good process, so I don’t think that was earth-shattering in any way within our collective.”

This isn’t the first time that a newcomer has been named a Steelers captain. In fact, it’s been common since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. In 2022, Mitch Trubisky was the Steelers’ starting quarterback in Week 1, and he was a captain. The same can be said about Russell Wilson last year, even though he didn’t suit up in Week 1 due to an injury.

The quarterback position always comes with a lot of leadership. However, the Steelers have struggled in that aspect in recent years.

This offseason Najee Harris said that during his time in Pittsburgh the Steelers’ offense lacked leadership. Considering their youth and inconsistency at quarterback, that isn’t surprising. However, Rodgers should help change that this year. He’s been in the NFL for 20 years, and he wants to be a leader in Pittsburgh.

We’ll see if Rodgers’ stint as a captain goes better than the Steelers’ previous quarterbacks. Reports indicated that Wilson’s leadership style didn’t work in Pittsburgh. Just as well, Trubisky got benched four games into the 2022 season. The Steelers are hoping that Rodgers can help guide them to postseason success, and being a good team leader should help in that endeavor.