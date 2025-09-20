‘Don’t Know That They Have An Entrenched No. 2’: Steelers Piecing WR Together Behind Metcalf, Fittipaldo Says

Coming into the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers stated their belief over and over again that Calvin Austin III was the WR2 behind DK Metcalf. Then, in Week 1 against the New York Jets, that played out well as Austin hauled in four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown.

In Week 2, though, that WR2 role struggled against a Seattle defense that wasn’t fooled by much, covered well, and took away much in the passing game. Austin had just one catch for 22 yards on four targets, which came in garbage time. He also made a big mistake in the red zone on a scramble drill, deflecting what should have been a touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth into the air, leading to an interception for Seattle.

Leading up to Week 3, Austin has a chance to bounce back in a big way against a struggling New England secondary. But for the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, it’s becoming clear that the Steelers are simply piecing it together behind DK Metcalf at receiver as they don’t have an entrenched No. 2.

Appearing on the 93.7 The Fan Joe Show Friday, Fittipaldo stated he believes the Steelers’ WR2 will change weekly, depending on the matchups.

“It’s like they’re trying to piece it together every single week. And I know we’ve talked about this throughout the summer. I don’t know that the Steelers are gonna have a firmly entrenched number two guy all season,” Fittipaldo said of the Steelers’ WR room, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “I think in the Jets game, it was Calvin Austin, and the Seahawks game wasn’t really anyone. No one really stepped up to be that guy, and it turned out to be a big problem for them. So, in this game against the Pats, it could be Austin, it could be Roman Wilson, could be Ben Skowronek, it could end up being a tight end as well. But yeah, it’s been an issue.

“And as we saw on Sunday against the Seahawks, when DK [Metcalf] was dropping balls and when they were rolling coverage his way, no one else really stepped up. And that certainly played a part in them losing by two touchdowns.”

That was always the biggest concern for the Steelers at the wide receiver position, given how they built the roster under GM Omar Khan. While the Steelers might like Austin a great deal, and expectations were high for Wilson coming into Year 2, neither really worries defenses, making it easier to roll coverage to Metcalf to try to take the star away.

Through two weeks, teams have had some success doing that. Metcalf has just seven receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown on the season on 13 targets. While the target numbers are encouraging, averaging 6.5 targets per game, he needs more work. That can only happen if someone emerges as a genuine threat opposite him.

Austin showed signs of doing that in Week 1 against the Jets, but that disappeared in Week 2. The vaunted TE room that Aaron Rodgers spoke so highly about this offseason hasn’t shown up as actual game-changing pieces in the passing game, though it remains a work in progress.

Wilson made the first catch of his career last week, a 7-yard gain in garbage time on a throw from backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. And Skowronek has just one catch on the year, though it went for a 22-yard touchdown in the first week of the season.

Maybe it’s time to work Scotty Miller into the fold more. Or maybe not.

But it does seem clear that the Steelers will be matchup-based offensively throughout the season. That was always the concern after trading away George Pickens. They never added a receiver and now have to figure it out moving forward.