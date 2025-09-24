Domonique Foxworth Predicts Vikings Will Capitalize On Aaron Rodgers’ Turnover Woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting the full 41-year-old version of Aaron Rodgers so far. He’s been terrific at times, tossing four touchdown passes in their season-opening win. He’s also appeared much more human, with some ugly throws the last few weeks. That’s something that worries former NFL CB Domonique Foxworth.

Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up, Foxworth was asked whether the Minnesota Vikings’ defense will shut Rodgers down on Sunday.

“I’d say they are,” Foxworth said. “That’s the team that I like in this matchup. As much history as we have with Aaron Rodgers being a successful quarterback, it seems like the recent history is him throwing the ball to the other team. And all the interceptions that he’s had so far, doesn’t account for all the interception-worthy passes that he’s thrown. That was his hallmark, I don’t turn the ball over. He’s doing it now.”

Foxworth hasn’t been high on Rodgers this year and warned people to pump the brakes on the hype train after his Week 1 showing. And he’s not wrong that Rodgers has made some bad throws.

Aaron Rodgers has three interceptions this season. Two of them he has a reasonable excuse for. The first came in the end zone against Seattle when Rodgers tried to find Pat Freiermuth. He was open, but Calvin Austin III mistakenly went for the ball, tipping it right to a defender.

His second interception was late in the same game, when the Steelers were down two touchdowns and Rodgers had no choice but to try and force something.

Still, he has thrown some ill-advised passes. He threw a bad interception against the Patriots and was lucky not to get picked on a throwaway against New York when he couldn’t get his pass out of bounds. He also had a poor throw against Seattle that should have been picked, but the ball bounced off Derion Kendrick’s facemask.

Yet, that’s football. You could also argue that Rodgers’ interception in the end zone would have been a touchdown had Austin not gotten in the way. Random things are going to happen, and Rodgers still has a 7:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. That’s not a bad number, considering how poor the offensive line and the running game have been.

Still, Foxworth is not wrong that the Vikings present a tough test. They just recorded three fumble recoveries and two interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Aaron Rodgers has any more of those ugly throws, Minnesota is going to take advantage. DC Brian Flores is never an easy opponent, so Rodgers and the offense will need to be at their best to come away with an international win.