Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill suffered what appears to be a severe leg injury early in the second half of Monday night’s game against the New York Jets. Hill suffered the injury while making a catch along the sideline, his left leg buckling as he was tackled. Grabbing his leg after the play, his leg was bent the wrong direction.

Hill was immediately attended to and carted off. ESPN’s broadcast noted Hill’s mother came down to the field before Hill was taken back to the locker room.

Here’s one look at the play, though fair warning, it’s difficult to watch.

Prayers up to Tyreek Hill, man. A serious injury, it looks AWFUL. pic.twitter.com/Tn0yE9qnhT — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 30, 2025

Tyreek Hill carted off with air cast on pic.twitter.com/RLTw9LWNrN — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 30, 2025

Hill finished the game with six receptions for 67-yards, playing a key role in Miami building a lead as the team looks for its first win of the season.

ESPN cameras showed Hill in a wheelchair with his leg in a heavy black brace. The Dolphins’ Twitter/X account noted he was being taken to a local hospital for imaging and testing.

Tyreek Hill has been ruled out with a knee injury. He is being taken to a local hospital for imaging, evaluation and observation. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2025

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team fears Hill dislocated his kneecap. It’s typically a 3-plus month injury, one suffered by Steelers OT Troy Fautanu last season.

The injury impacts the Steelers in two ways. One, Pittsburgh hosts Miami in Week 15. Barring some miracle, Hill appears done for the season and won’t be able to play. He’s one of the NFL’s fastest receivers with game-breaking ability, though his impact has been muted in recent years thanks to Miami’s bumpy quarterback play.

Two, Hill had been subject to plenty of trade rumors this offseason. Earlier this month, PFT’s Mike Florio had a source tell him the Steelers wanted Hill. However, that conversation came before Hill’s ex-wife made domestic violence allegations against him. The NFL is currently investigating. Per Florio, Pittsburgh became uninterested following those claims.

Assuming Hill’s injury is as severe as it looked, his future NFL career will come into question. Turning 32 next year, his ability to maintain his world-class speed coming off such an injury won’t be easy. Thanks to Calvin Austin III’s multi-week injury, Pittsburgh could have renewed interest in a receiver by the trade deadline. That certainly won’t be for Hill, who will likely spend the next several months rehabbing and recovering.