Does Jaylen Warren’s Extension Signal An RB1 Role All Season?

Does Jaylen Warren’s extension signal his role as RB1 all season?

The Steelers signing Jaylen Warren to a two-year extension caught many by surprise, but what should people take from it? They drafted Kaleb Johnson in the third round, and everyone assumed he would be the running back of the future. He still can be, or at least he can be part of a platoon—depending on how things go.

As far as the 2025 season goes, though, does Warren’s extension signal the Steelers’ belief that he is their RB1? Not just now, to start the season, but for the entire season. Although the way the year plays out may dictate otherwise, is that what they are expecting?

Although it almost seems forgotten by now, it’s not so long ago that Jaylen Warren was a fan favorite. After popping in rookie training camp as an undrafted rookie, he has a breakout season of sorts in 2023. He totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, and did so with efficiency. Last year, injuries helped to slow him down, which may have impacted how he is perceived.

Since arriving in Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren has always worked as a platoon back. Although he no longer has Najee Harris as the 1A, rookie Kaleb Johnson will want his touches. But if Warren is playing at a high level, the coaches will be reluctant to take him out.

Warren has talked about modifying his training this offseason to prepare for a heavier workload. But well-laid plans mean nothing if the results don’t follow. This isn’t like a Saquon Barkley or a Derrick Henry, where you are prepared to ride any wave. If he struggles, the Steelers have another back to turn to.

Where, though, is the starting point? If the Steelers have things go their way, is Jaylen Warren hitting 300-plus touches? There is Johnson, but there is also Kenneth Gainwell. To hear some beat writers talk, he could have a not insubstantial role this year. At the very least, it seems he might eat into Warren’s reception total.

