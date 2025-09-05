DL Cam Heyward Returns To Practice Friday

The Cam Heyward Watch continues and brought good news for his chances of playing Sunday against the New York Jets. After sitting out yesterday’s session due to what the team deemed as “rest,” Heyward was back practicing Friday. The PPG’s Brian Batko shared this video during the open part of practice that the media is allowed to film.

Cam Heyward was not resting for a second consecutive day. Back in action Friday, for individual drills at least when we can take photo/video. Keeanu Benton fouled him here clearly. pic.twitter.com/yJFLdJUW7u — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) September 5, 2025

Though unconfirmed, it strongly suggests Heyward will play this weekend even as his contract situation remains unresolved. Some speculated that Heyward missing Thursday’s session was a sign he would hold out of the season opener. Instead, it seems like planned rest he often receives during the week entering his age-36 season.

Pittsburgh will release its official injury report later Friday and should have an official label for Heyward. Heyward practiced fully Wednesday and based on the above video, was at least a limited participant today.

The Steelers will be facing a New York Jets team determined to run the football. The Jets have a strong running back tandem in Breece Hall and Braelon Allen while quarterback Justin Fields will be a constant threat with his legs.

The Steelers will be without rookie DL Derrick Harmon, who sprained his MCL in the team’s preseason finale. Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk and Yahya Black are expected to pick up the bulk of the snaps, but Mike Tomlin promised a heavy rotation of players along the defensive line.

If Heyward is going to receive a contract adjustment, it will likely have to come in the next 24 hours. The Steelers fly to New York tomorrow afternoon and the team’s policy has been to stop any contract talks once the season starts. Flying out of Pittsburgh is essentially that deadline. It makes Heyward’s odds of getting a deal increasingly slim but there’s been tarmac agreements done before. Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu once got his contract settled as the team was departing for its 2011 opener.