DK Metcalf: Steelers’ Defense ‘Definitely Answered The Bell’ Against Patriots

To open the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense wasn’t historic, as some members of their organization hoped it would be. In fact, they weren’t even good in their first two games of the year. They were extremely disappointing considering the hype surrounding them. In Week 3, they still struggled, but they made more big plays, forcing five turnovers. DK Metcalf was impressed with their performance.

“We couldn’t have won this game without them,” Metcalf said after the game via reporter Sara Walsh on Twitter. “They definitely showed up. Whenever we needed them the most, they showed up and made a play. I think they had a couple red zone turnovers to not even allow any points. That was good on their end. They definitely answered the bell today.”

The Steelers’ defense took “bend but don’t break” to heart in Week 3. The New England Patriots racked up a lot of yards, over 35o in total, but they only scored 14 points. They had plenty of opportunities to add to that score, too. However, on two of their trips to the red zone, the Steelers forced a turnover.

They also sacked Drake Maye five times, keeping him off balance. However, the Steelers’ defense still had a lot of issues. Too often, they totally collapsed on 3rd and long. The Steelers’ defense could’ve had a much more dominant day, but they struggled with consistency and communication.

However, Metcalf is correct that the Steelers’ defense stepped up in the biggest moments. After two ugly weeks, they showed signs of life against the Patriots. They spent a lot of time on the field, too. The Steelers’ offense looked anemic, not capitalizing enough on their defense’s impact plays. That forced them back on the field often, and most of the time, they were able to keep the Patriots out of the endzone.

We’ll see if they can build off that performance in Week 4. They’ll face the Minnesota Vikings, who have arguably the best wide receiver in football in Justin Jefferson. However, they’ll also be starting backup quarterback Carson Wentz. The Steelers’ defense should have chances to make plays. If they continue to force turnovers, that should help compensate for their other deficiencies.