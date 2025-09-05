DK Metcalf-Sauce Gardner ‘Ultimate Game Within The Game Matchup,’ Brian Baldinger Says

There are a number of juicy storylines and key matchups entering Sunday’s season opener for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road against the New York Jets.

There might not be a matchup bigger than Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf against Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner though.

Two great players at their position, two guys who received huge contract extensions this offseason, and two guys with points to prove early in the season.

It could lead to fireworks.

For NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, who appeared on The Athletic’s Scoop City podcast with James Palmer Thursday, it’s the “ultimate game within the game matchup” at MetLife Stadium — should the Jets allow Gardner to travel with Metcalf.

“He did travel a little bit [in last year’s matchup], but I feel like Aaron Glenn is gonna say, ‘Look, Sauce. This is your game,'” Baldinger said of the potential Metcalf-Gardner matchup, according to vide via the show on YouTube. “He had an off season last year. He had one interception, nine passes defensed, had a bunch of penalties. He did not have a good year. He needs to rebound. They just rewarded him with a big contract. I feel like this is how you sort of get a player to bounce back and get his confidence back. Go up against an elite player, throw a blanket over him as much as you can.

“And I don’t know that anybody could just shut DK down, but we believe that he’s gonna be the number one option down the field from Aaron Rodgers.”

Metcalf matched up with Gardner last season when the Seattle Seahawks played the Jets in Week 13. Though Seattle won that game, 26-21, Gardner got the better of Metcalf.

According to Pro Football Focus, Gardner had a 90.1 overall grade in coverage against Metcalf, limiting him to just one catch for 28 yards on four targets. Metcalf finished the game with four receptions for 66 yards, but he struggled against Gardner, who brings good size, length and physicality to the table.

The also matched up in 2022, and Gardner got the better of Metcalf in that game, too. Metcalf had just one catch for three yards on four targets against Gardner in 2022.

So, there’s history there. They know how to play against each other, though Gardner has had great success in two matchups.

It’s a whole new situation though. Metcalf has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and is in a new scheme under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Gardner is in a new scheme under defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. The past can be thrown out a bit in situations like this.

Baldinger still thinks it’s the matchup to watch.

“I believe that DK, third downs, red zone, need a play, they’re gonna stretch it with DK,” Baldinger said. “And I would think that in those situations they have worked out a plan where Sauce is gonna travel. So, think it could be that ultimate game within a game in this matchup.”

With all the storylines surrounding Steelers-Jets, that matchup within the game between Metcalf and Gardner will be one to watch. We’ll see if the Jets let Gardner travel with the Steelers’ new star receiver.