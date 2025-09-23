‘Didn’t Appear Out Of Place’: PFF Praises Derrick Harmon For Debut Performance

After missing the first two weeks of the season due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason finale, Pittsburgh Steelers prized rookie Derrick Harmon made his debut in Week 3 against the New England Patriots in Foxboro.
The first-round pick and a key piece of the defensive line moving forward did not disappoint.
Harmon recorded his first career sack, taking down Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter, and finished with two tackles. He did miss one tackle in his debut but outside of that the Oregon product acquitted himself well to the NFL game.
He earned a 54.3 overall from Pro Football Focus after generating two pressures and two run stops. That grade has him 10th out of 18 rookie defensive lineman who have played this season.
“Harmon did earn one negative grade in run defense, but he certainly didn’t appear out of place in his first action,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman writes.
Harmon was expected to be an impact piece from the jump for the Black and Gold, and it certainly looked that way throughout training camp and the first two games of the preseason.
But then he went down with the knee injury. Fortunately, it wasn’t a long-term injury, and he was able to get back onto the field in Week 3. Though his snaps were relatively limited — he played 35 snaps (47%) — he was still noticeable in a positive way Sunday.
As Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle noted in his film room of Harmon’s debut, the rookie had an eventful first four snaps, seeing a turnover created, recording his first tackle and his first sack all within that four-play span. You can’t start a career any better than that.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated after the win over the Patriots that Harmon represented himself well in his first game action, and it’s hard to have any qualms about him. He’s only going to get better with playing time and more experience, and if this is his baseline in the NFL, things are looking pretty good for the Black and Gold up front with No. 99.