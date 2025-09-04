‘Did You See That Throw?’: Rodgers Does Roethlisberger-esque Things At Practice, Kuntz Says

Not many players are still around from the 2021 Steelers team that last featured Ben Roethlisberger, but the few who are have had the rare privilege of watching two future first-ballot Hall of Famers throw the football. Aaron Rodgers will be the seventh starting quarterback for the team since Roethlisberger retired, but anybody watching practice is not able to tell the difference in the arm talent.

“Sometimes Ben would make throws in my rookie year, I’m like ‘How? How do you just throw the ball like that?’ Aaron does similar,” Christian Kuntz said via The Christian Kuntz podcast. “You’re standing on the sideline and you’re hearing people, like ‘Did you just see that throw?’ Seriously, other NFL guys on the sideline, like ‘Did you just see that?’ So I’m excited.”

Russell Wilson has a Hall of Fame resume, but he was special in his prime for other reasons. He was heavily reliant on his mobility and being able run away from pressure to hurl his signature moon balls down the field. Roethlisberger and Rodgers’ arms are unparalleled.

Even at 41 years old, it doesn’t sound like Rodgers has lost any zip or accuracy. If anything, he’s gotten better with the mental side of the game, and his no-look passes. Patrick Queen recently expressed frustration trying to practice against the no-look passes that Rodgers makes. That style of play is only possible for a quarterback with elite understanding of manipulating defenses and knowing where his receivers should be on the field.

The quick release that he’s always been known for and his wide array of arm angles were on display all summer at training camp. Hearing about it online and seeing it in action on Sunday are two different things. It won’t be long before everybody gets to see his unique talents.

It’s easy to talk about a player’s downfall as they get older. For many, it absolutely holds true — just look at Peyton Manning’s final season. But Aaron Rodgers very clearly still has the arm talent, and the mental side of his game only gets better with age. As long as the Steelers can keep him upright and healthy, don’t be shocked if he has his best season in years.