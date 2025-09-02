Did Jaylen Warren Make Right Move Signing Extension Instead Of Waiting?

Did Jaylen Warren make the right move signing an extension with the Steelers now?

The Steelers announced they have signed Jaylen Warren to a two-year extension, but is that the right move for him? Going into his fourth season, he would be hitting free agency next year. This year, the team showed its willingness to pay him over $5 million on a restricted tender. In terms of new money, he didn’t see much more than that on this contract.

This offseason, the Steelers moved on from Najee Harris, their primary ball carrier of the past four years. While that set the table for Jaylen Warren to start, they also drafted Kaleb Johnson in the third round. Heading into the season, we don’t know what the distribution will look like. Not at the start of the year, not how it will end up.

The latter in particular is an important question in ascertaining whether Warren made a shrewd move. If Johnson quickly passes him, or if he continues last year’s regression, then he may have done himself a favor by locking himself in for two more years. Although those years are not fully guaranteed, the Steelers are more likely to honor it.

On the other hand, now that he has the opportunity to be a full-time starter, Jaylen Warren could seriously increase his price tag. Already making over $5 million this season, his new money average on the two additional years comes in at just under $6 million. And while there is a much higher reported guarantee figure, know that the additional guarantees are for injury only. In other words, as long as he doesn’t get hurt, the Steelers can cut him with no additional cap hit.

Although Warren saw a small bump in pay this year, this is more about the Steelers locking him in. They now have, basically, two option years at roughly the same value they already signed him for. If he improves, they have a bargain. If he fades, they can get out from under the contract. But if he just continues being Jaylen Warren, it may just work out for both sides evenly. And with Johnson on a rookie contract, I don’t see them cutting Warren anyway.

