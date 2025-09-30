Dick LeBeau: 2008 Steelers Defense’s Statistical Numbers ‘Are Never Going To Be Equaled’

In the 2000s, Dick LeBeau helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls. He was their defensive coordinator from 2004-2014, during which time they usually had one of the best defenses in the league. When former Steelers are asked about LeBeau, they don’t hesitate to praise him. And LeBeau has just as much love for his former players. He recently had some extremely high praise for the 2008 Steelers defense.

“I wrote a book about our greatest defense that I ever got to coach,” LeBeau said on RESLV’s YouTube channel. “It was the 2008 Pittsburgh Steeler defense. They were pretty good. They put up statistical numbers that are never going to be equaled. I know never is a long, long time, but I don’t think, the way NFL is going right now, defenses is a very tall mountain to climb in the game today.”

In 2008, the Steelers had the best defense in the league. They dominated opposing offenses, only allowing 3,795 yards of total offense over the entire year, 237.2 yards per game. They were the only team in the league that year that allowed fewer than 4,000 yards of total offense.

Their run defense was stifling, allowing only 3.3 yards per attempt, tied for the best mark in the league. The Steelers’ pass defense was great, too. They only allowed 4.3 net yards gained per pass attempt, which was by far the best in the NFL. Overall, they allowed 13.9 points per game, leading the team to a Super Bowl victory that year.

Compare that to the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles defense, which was the best in the league last year. They allowed 4,732 yards of total offense, 278.4 yards per game. The Eagles’ defense also allowed 17.8 points per game last season.

It’s clear that the 2008 Steelers defense blows the 2024 Eagles defense out of the water in every major statistical category. That lends credence to what LeBeau said. Today’s NFL is skewed more toward offenses, with defenses being able to get away with less and less. Many of the things that the 2008 Steelers did would probably result in a fine or a flag today.

Also, there are 17 games in an NFL season today, rather than the 16 that there were in 2008. That’s naturally going to cause total offensive numbers to rise. Like LeBeau says, never is a long time, so his claim might be a stretch. However, it seems extremely unlikely that an NFL defense will come close to the numbers that the 2008 Steelers put up anytime soon.