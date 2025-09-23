Devin McCourty Doesn’t See Steelers As Super Bowl Contender ‘At All’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North, but they are far from perfect. The Steelers are hoping to be Super Bowl contenders, but Terry Bradshaw let it be known that he doesn’t believe they’re at that level. Based on the state of the AFC, former NFL safety Devin McCourty also doesn’t think that the Steelers are Super Bowl contenders either.
“I agree with Terry Bradshaw,” McCourty said Tuesday on the Pro Football Talk podcast. “I don’t think [Mike] Tomlin will go anywhere, but I don’t look at this team and say, ‘They’re gonna be in this thing in the Divisional Round or the AFC Championship, competing to go to the Super Bowl.’ I don’t think many people see them in that light.
“It’s a long season, it’s all about how you get better, but when you look at the AFC, you look at the way the Chargers are playing, you’ve got Buffalo in it, whatever Baltimore turns up to be, they’re gonna be a hard out to go win that division. I just don’t see the Pittsburgh Steelers in that conversation at all.”
The AFC does look like a gauntlet this year. The Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills are both on a roll, starting out 3-0. While the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are both off to slow starts, they shouldn’t be counted out, either.
To get to the Super Bowl, the Steelers will likely need to get through at least one of those teams. They’ll face both the Bills and the Chargers later this season. And the Ravens look like the Steelers’ biggest competition for the AFC North crown. Winning the division would be a nice step toward achieving some playoff success.
However, Baltimore looks like a tough matchup for Pittsburgh. The Steelers have lost their last two games against the Ravens in convincing fashion, and this year could bring similar problems. The Ravens’ run game is one of the league’s best while the Steelers have struggled to stop the run.
Like the Ravens, the Chargers and Bills both have their offenses humming. With the Steelers’ defense struggling through the first three games, they might be in trouble against the AFC’s best.
Like McCourty says, though, it’s a long season. Anything can happen. Many people expected the Cincinnati Bengals to be a contender, but with Joe Burrow slated to miss most of the year, they look out of the running. Teams like the Ravens and Bills don’t look perfect, either. The Steelers could figure things out and get in the Super Bowl conversation eventually.