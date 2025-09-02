Despite Two Pittsburgh Visits, WR Gabe Davis Signing With Buffalo

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted WR Gabe Davis for a pair of visits this offseason, including one in recent weeks, but he is now signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to Adam Schefter on X.

“Davis initially will be on Buffalo’s practice squad as he continues to recover from last season’s torn meniscus and gets ready to return to play,” Schefter wrote.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Davis had several offers from teams he visited over the summer. Other than the Bills, the Steelers and New York Giants were the two teams that had reported visits with him. It’s possible that he had unreported visits with other teams, but “several” teams would strongly suggest the Steelers may have had an offer on the table for him.

Since he is signing to the Bills’ practice squad, the Steelers could still sign Davis to their 53-man roster if needed. While less likely now, he could be in play if they suffer a major injury in their WR room early in the season.

For now, the Steelers are content with their group of receivers. That not only includes DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, and Calvin Austin III, but also their talented trio of tight ends to provide splash in the passing game.

Davis tore his meniscus in Week 11 last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a three-year, $39 million contract the offseason prior. He only played in 10 games, recording 20 receptions on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns. The Jaguars weren’t in a great spot last year, but Davis was among the biggest disappointments on that roster.

It sounds like he still may not be ready to contribute on Sundays with the Bills giving him time to get fully healthy on their practice squad. Josh Allen and the Bills at least have a level of comfort with Davis due to his four years, 2,730 yards, and 27 TDs there to start his career.

The Steelers may need to wait until the trade deadline in early November to find a worthwhile candidate if they decide they need help at the position.