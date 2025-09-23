Despite Same Schedule, Steelers Feel Better Prepared For 2025’s International Trip

Art Rooney II’s comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers having the same itinerary for their Week 4 trip to Ireland made waves during the summer. A move panned by players who were part of the team’s last international trip to London, the Steelers were seemingly falling into the same trap. But the same flight time doesn’t mean Pittsburgh’s doing business the exact same way this time around. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin expressed confidence about his plan of action.

“The physical work on this side of the trip is important for us,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “We’re doing some things to acclimate ourselves to the trip. We’re working early this week to start the body clock transition process. We certainly have some best practices in terms of acclimating ourselves once we begin the journey at the latter part of the week.”

Players like QB Ben Roethlisberger and DL Cam Heyward were highly critical of the team’s decision to leave late in the week for London in 2013. Pittsburgh flew out Thursday to arrive Friday morning local time. Roethlisberger said players and coaches fell asleep in meetings and jet lag consumed the team in the final hours before kickoff. The Steelers fell behind against the Vikings and couldn’t mount a comeback, losing 34-27.

With the NFL no stranger to international games, the league has more structure. That meant preventing Pittsburgh from leaving earlier for Ireland as it reportedly intended. Like in 2013, the team will leave Thursday and arrive Friday morning. Presumably, the NFL is attempting to create a level playing field by keeping schedules the same instead of past years, like 2013, when teams could leave on their own accord.

Pittsburgh’s taking steps to ensure no one is feeling the effects of the long trip. The team’s already modified its schedule, moving Wednesday and Thursday practices up to earlier in the day. There’s plenty of work behind the scenes to get players prepared too.

“A lot of organizations have been traveling internationally now for a number of years, and so some of those procedural things that put you in position to best perform are less mystical and really more best practices: the hydration factor, the sleep factor, and all of those things,” Tomlin said. “We had a good admin meeting yesterday regarding some of that stuff so that we can get singularly focused on the football work. The prep work that’s gonna be required to position ourselves to play winning football.”

The infrastructure for international trips is stronger than in 2013. Pittsburgh has an operations team led by Aidan Hennessey-Niland. The team also hired an Ops intern earlier this summer. No matter the changes behind the scenes, what will be remembered most is the outcome on the field. The Steelers are hoping to change their international fortunes with a win this Sunday. That won’t come easy. They’ll face a Vikings team who are no strangers to playing outside the United States. Minnesota is 4-0 all-time in the international slate.