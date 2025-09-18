Despite Rough Start, DeMarvin Leal Confident His Season Will ‘Finish The Way I Want It To’

OLB DeMarvin Leal began the season on the Steelers’ practice squad, but the fourth-year veteran has different plans for an ending. Now back on the 53-man roster, he intends to make the most of his opportunity. Amid injuries, he should have a chance to contribute—and maybe his last chance, should he fail.

“The season didn’t start the way I wanted it to, but it shall finish the way I want it to”, Leal told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. With OLB Alex Highsmith dealing with an ankle injury and the Steelers placing DL Isaiahh Loudermilk on the Reserve/Injured list, he is back in the mix. But where? He clarified that, too—he will play on the edge.

“I definitely have made some strides at the edge”, said Leal, who moved to outside linebacker full-time this offseason. “Just being there, being more comfortable, getting back into my bag just being a straight edge, so it’s been good. I can’t wait to show it”.

A 2022 third-round draft pick, DeMarvin Leal has spent most of his career as a man without a position. A ‘tweener, too small to be a traditional lineman and too big to play on the edge, the Steelers have always tried to use him in different ways. This year, he seemed to add weight despite moving outside. Although he showed flashes during preseason play, he also looked like he was still adjusting to the role.

Leal has had several weeks to marinate on the practice squad since the preseason ended. How much progress has he made in his craft since then? Perhaps we’ll find out on Sunday, as he seems very likely to play at this point. Nick Herbig will start in Highsmith’s place with rookie Jack Sawyer the only other depth player at OLB.

“They just want me to help stop the run, help make this defense be what it should be and what it can be”, Leal said of the Steelers’ plans are for him. “We’ll move on forward and keep this season rolling”.

DeMarvin Leal was a rare top three-round draft pick by the Steelers whom they waived before the end of his rookie contract. However, they quickly re-signed him to the practice squad, and he didn’t miss a day of practice. Now back on the 53-man roster—for now—he has one last shot to make good.

Leal has played 432 career snaps, registering 33 tackles, one sack, and four passes defensed. He only played in five games last season before suffering an injury that shelved for the rest of the year. Now on the edge and back on the 53-man roster, can he finally contribute?