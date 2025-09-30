Despite One Catch, Steelers Adamant Roman Wilson Isn’t ‘In The Dog House’

A year ago, Roman Wilson had zero receptions. In 2025, he’s beaten that number, though, just by one. With a single reception through the first month of the NFL calendar, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still expressing confidence in Wilson’s ability to make plays. This is good news considering they might need him more than ever after the bye. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni made clear that Wilson still has a role.

“I’ve gotten that question a bit from a lot of people,” Azzanni said in team-provided audio. “He’s doing great. There’s no ‘Roman’s in the dog house’ or anything like that. Roman’s doing just fine. We just happen to be pretty good at tight end and wide out, and what we’re doing running the ball. But Roman, he’s in the mix just like all the other guys.”

Wilson might not be in the dog house, but he’s sure on a milk carton. Hardly seen in the Steelers’ offense, he’s averaging 11 offensive snaps per game. His only reception came in garbage time against the Seattle Seahawks, a 7-yard out in the waning moments. Instead, Pittsburgh’s passing game has concentrated on its starting receivers, tight ends, and running backs. Wilson isn’t alone. The backup wide receivers have two combined receptions: Wilson’s catch and Ben Skowronek’s touchdown for the Steelers’ first points of the season.

Still, Azzanni knows Wilson is ready to do more.

“Obviously, his role keeps elevating as the season goes on, for sure. Organically, it’ll just start to happen.”

Austin’s injury opens the door. Pittsburgh is apt to use a committee approach to fill any missed snaps, though teammates believe Austin will miss little or no time due to his shoulder injury suffered Sunday. Like Austin, Wilson offers plenty of speed. However, to match Austin’s production, he must make the timely plays Austin has produced this season. None was bigger than his game-winning touchdown to beat the New England Patriots in Week 3.

“And I just tell him when it happens, be ready for that opportunity,” Azzanni said. “Just like that onside kick. He’s been great.”

Wilson’s most significant impact came to close out the Dublin win. He recovered a crucial onside kick against the Vikings, letting the Steelers drain more clock to prevent a historic Minnesota comeback.

A nice play, but Wilson would like his receptions to surpass his recoveries. Fitting into a Steelers’ offense that has little use for backup receivers, especially for those who aren’t big and physical like Skowronek, isn’t easy. Pittsburgh’s Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns could be Wilson’s best chance to show why the team has been so high on him.