DeShon Elliott’s Absence Could Be Hurting Steelers In More Ways Than One

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick in late June, which was a big hit to their run defense. They hope DeShon Elliott, who was terrific in his first year as a Steeler and earned a contract extension this offseason, will help fill that void.

But Elliott suffered a knee injury in the season opener, one that’s keeping him out a few weeks. He hopes to be back for Week 4, but the defense really missed him in the Steelers’ loss to the Seahawks and may miss him again Sunday against the Patriots. Steelers insider Missi Matthews thinks his absence could be part of the reason for the defense’s early woes.

“Communication is a word we heard last year when things weren’t going great towards the end,” Matthews said Thursday on 102.5 WDVE. “And that’s starting to creep back into conversation. You lose DeShon Elliott, that guy’s loud, no matter if he’s on the field or in the cafeteria. And he’s a communicator. But you need that. I do think not having him back there, it’s definitely detrimental to the communication aspect.”

Communication certainly was an issue last season, and it’s starting to carry over into this season as well. But there isn’t just one main problem with this defense; there are several. One is that there are plenty of new players on the unit, and they are clearly still jelling. However, two issues stem from last year, and they aren’t getting any better. Those are communication issues and the inability to stop the run.

DeShon Elliott would help fix both those issues if he was on the field. He brings great run defense with 108 tackles last year and a missed tackle rate of just 2.7 percent. Elliott even had six tackles in the season opener before he went down with an injury. He was excellent against the pass last year as well and really made himself into one of the most consistent, well-rounded defenders on the roster.

There are several issues with the defense that Elliott wouldn’t fix singlehandedly. Both Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson need to play better, as well as the defensive line collectively. The Steelers do need Elliott back on the field to add another defender who can fly downhill and fill a gap when needed.

In his place, Jabrill Peppers could see some time this week. But there isn’t really a substitute for the impact DeShon Elliott brings, and his communication skills are vital as well.