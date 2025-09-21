Derrick Harmon Set To Officially Make Steelers Debut Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers’ first round rookie DL Derrick Harmon is set to make his NFL regular season debut Sunday, officially active for today’s Week Three contest against the New England Patriots. Harmon debuts after missing the first two weeks with an MCL sprain suffered in the team’s preseason finale. He’ll boost a banged up defensive line that’s struggled to stop the run.

#Steelers first-round pick DL Derrick Harmon is active for the first time this season against the #Patriots. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2025

Harmon was the Steelers’ no-brainer first-round choice. A prototypical defensive end with a profile similar to Cam Heyward, Harmon broke out at Oregon in 2024. Transferring from Michigan State, he notched 45 tackles (11 for a loss) with five sacks for the Ducks. A strong Combine workout helped him become Pittsburgh’s choice at the top of the 2025 draft. Harmon’s celebration of draft night also came with tragedy, his mother Tiffany, dying after he was selected.

Motivated by her memory, Harmon enjoyed a solid summer with the team. He registered one sack in the preseason, showcasing his power on a bullrush to overwhelm the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ guard en route to the quarterback.

Derrick Harmon bull-rushing way to sack showed a lot of power and leg drive #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/VFWuSCYrrL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 17, 2025

His career was interrupted by a knee injury in the third preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Carted off and emotional with a towel draped over his head, the injury appeared to threaten his season. Fortunately, doctors offered positive news of a sprain instead of a full tear that would only sideline him for weeks instead of months. Avoiding injured reserve, Harmon returned to practice this past Wednesday. He worked on a limited basis through Thursday before practicing fully Friday, ending the week questionable but had beat writers optimistic he would suit up.

Before officially being named active, Harmon worked out this morning and was given the go-ahead to dress.

Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon is listed as questionable but all signs point to him making his regular-season debut a month after spraining his MCL against the Panthers in the preseason finale. pic.twitter.com/x8qM4YgtKn — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 21, 2025

Though active, Harmon’s snap count is expected to be limited. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin admitted as much to reporters and for a rookie to miss a month of practice and play in his first game, it’s sensible to curtail his work. Exactly how many reps he’ll play remains to be seen and there’s unlikely to be a firm number. Even 15-20 snaps in Pittsburgh’s base 3-4 front will bolster a unit that’s allowed 299 rushing yards through two games. By the team’s trip to Dublin next week, Harmon should play even more and be full-go following the team’s Week 5 bye.