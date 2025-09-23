Derrick Harmon Joins T.J. Watt On Exclusive Steelers List

Derrick Harmon has plenty to celebrate. His first NFL game. His first NFL win. And his first NFL sack. That puts Harmon in exclusive Pittsburgh Steelers company, a list he shares with T.J. Watt.

Harmon and Watt are the last two Steelers to record a sack in their first NFL game. Harmon picked his up early in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots, splitting a double-team on a well-coordinated rush. The sack was initially credited to him and Cam Heyward before a stat correction gave it fully to Harmon.

In the 2017 season opener, Watt picked up a pair of them. His first came in the third quarter, spinning back inside against Joe Thomas of all people to take down DeShone Kizer.

Less than a decade later, Watt became the Steelers’ all-time sack leader and second-fastest to 100 sacks in NFL history.

Watt and Harmon make up a short list of Steelers with a sack in game No. 1. And Harmon is the first defensive lineman to do it in 35 years. Prior to him, Kenny Davidson in 1990 was the last. Here’s the complete list:

Steelers With Sacks In First Career Game

1. Derrick Harmon – 2025

2. T.J. Watt – 2017

3. Bud Dupree – 2015

4. Andre Frazier – 2005

5. Joey Porter – 1999

6. Kenny Davidson – 1990

7. Aaron Jones – 1988

8. Tommy Dawkins – 1987

9. Xavier Warren – 1987

10. Gerald Williams – 1986

11. Keith Willis – 1983

If you’re unfamiliar with Dawkins and Warren, they subbed in during the 24 day NFL strike in 1987. The rest of the list is mostly populated by notable names. Dupree, Porter, Williams, and Willis.

It’s just another quirky stat of the weird. It doesn’t mean much going forward. But for the Steelers and Harmon, they’ll take a strong debut. And the company he now keeps.