Derrick Harmon Earns Cam Heyward’s Praise After NFL Debut: ‘Just Gonna Keep Getting Better’

After missing the first two games, Steelers rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon made a successful NFL debut against the Patriots. Though they had him on a pitch count, he didn’t seem slow to warm up to the action. Now over his injury, he should quickly ramp up his activity and provide a much-needed presence in the defensive trenches.

Back in training camp, Cam Heyward said he felt personally responsible for Harmon’s maturation. The Steelers hadn’t drafted a defensive lineman in the first round before Harmon since Heyward back in 2011, and he wants to make sure Pittsburgh is in good hands after he retires. After the Steelers’ 21-14 win in New England, he praised the rookie and expects even more going forward.

“I thought Derrick played very well”, Heyward said, via the Steelers’ website. “He’s got strong hands. I was worried about his conditioning, but he came to play today. I think it really balanced out our group, especially with [Isaiahh Loudermilk] going down. To get him back in the flow, and he’s just gonna keep getting better. It creates something we can build on”.

Selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Oregon, Derrick Harmon wasted no time entering the starting lineup. Steelers DL coach Karl Dunbar revealed during OTAs that he was already working with the starters. During training camp, nobody batted an eye when he consistently ran with the ones.

Although he had an underwhelming preseason debut, Harmon had a much better game a week later. In the Steelers’ third preseason game, however, he suffered a knee injury. While it initially appeared serious, it proved to be more minor than feared. Still, he sat out the first two games before returning to practice last week.

Logging under half of the Steelers’ defensive snaps, Harmon recorded two total tackles, including a sack. Occurring on back-to-back plays, the sack on third down, he almost singlehandedly ended one Patriots drive.

Good big man hustle from #Steelers DL Derrick Harmon in his regular season debut. Only downside was the freak Slay injury at the end of the play (a minor one, at least). On first watch, good 1st game for Harmon. pic.twitter.com/fC2gIeyPKV — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 22, 2025

One could point out that Harmon didn’t record another statistic for the remaining 51 minutes of the game. I would hope, however, that most readers understand a defensive lineman can’t be judged solely by his stat sheet. Initial impressions of his debut are favorable, though of course, that’s what we all expected.

The Steelers drafted Derrick Harmon to be a huge asset not just in the future, but also right now. He didn’t just slide into the starting lineup because he was so amazing—they also didn’t have anybody. Watching Isaiahh Loudermilk the past two weeks, it was clear they were missing a talent.

Now that they have Harmon up and running, perhaps we can start to see the Steelers defense we were promised. They still need Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott back in the secondary, and they have certainly missed those two. But the Steelers have talent, and while we had to wait for it, Harmon is certainly part of that.