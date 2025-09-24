Depot After Dark: Vikings Roster Moves, Jets Sign Former Steelers LB, Stadium Named After Queen

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 23.

VIKINGS ROSTER MOVES

This week, the Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams are 2-1, and they’ll play on neutral Irish soil, though Pittsburgh is technically the home team. Minnesota is also getting wide receiver Jordan Addison back. The young receiver was suspended for the first three games of this year. Addison was the team’s first round pick in 2023, and he should give them a boost.

The Vikings also announced on Twitter that they’ve made a flurry of roster moves in addition to Addison’s reinstatement. They released receiver Tim Jones from their active roster, and released receiver Lucky Jackson and running back Xazavian Valladay from their practice squad. The Vikings also added running back Corey Kiner to their practice squad. We’ll see how much of an impact Addison makes against the Steelers.

The #Vikings have signed RB Corey Kiner to the practice squad and WR Jordan Addison is now on the 53-man roster. WR Tim Jones has been released. WR Lucky Jackson and RB Xazavian Valladay have been released from the practice squad. 📰: https://t.co/wgxxJPdf5r pic.twitter.com/RcgTgK8ZVg — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 23, 2025

JETS SIGN FORMER STEELERS LB

Mark Robinson played linebacker for the Steelers from 2022-2024. Pittsburgh drafted him in the seventh round, and while he never played a significant role for them on defense, he was a quality special teams player. They let him go this offseason, and he joined the New England Patriots’ practice squad. He was even elevated for the Patriots’ game against the Steelers.

Now, Robinson is joining a different AFC East team. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced that the New York Jets have signed Robinson off of the Patriots’ practice squad. Funnily enough, he’s joining another team the Steelers already faced this year. We’ll see if Robinson sticks with the Jets.

An inter-AFC East poaching: The #Jets are signing LB Mark Robinson off the #Patriots practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2025

STADIUM NAMED AFTER QUEEN

Last year, Patrick Queen was the Steelers’ biggest addition. He had been an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. While he hasn’t played up to that potential with the Steelers, he’s still been decent. Now, Queen is receiving a different honor outside of the NFL.

According to news station WBRZ, Queen’s high school alma mater will name their football stadium after him. It’s a high honor for Queen, who will be attending the dedication ceremony on October 1st.