Depot After Dark: Tyreek Hill Update, Russ Keeps Starting Job, Judkins Debut With Browns

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 13.

TYREEK HILL UPDATE

Mike Florio is the main source of the rumor/report of the Pittsburgh Steelers wanting Tyreek Hill in Pittsburgh, and he has an update. According to his source, the Steelers are not dissuaded by a potential suspension for Hill, though it may obviously change the calculus of trade compensation.

Hill is in the middle of a league investigation for domestic violence allegations. How long the investigation takes and the timing of a possible suspension is up in the air and hasn’t been terribly consistent around the league lately.

Trade interest lingers in Tyreek Hill, with one key caveat. https://t.co/YF6Se9bCKQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 13, 2025

Here is an excerpt from Florio.

“With the league opening an investigation, Hill now faces a potential suspension,” he wrote. “That hasn’t diminished the talk of a potential trade, at least as it relates to the Steelers. The concern is whether they’ll be sending a draft pick (something in the range of a third-round pick) to the Dolphins for a guy who is eventually sidelined for six or more weeks.”

It should be noted that this is in direct conflict with other reporting that suggests the Dolphins have received zero calls on Hill.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

RUSS KEEPS STARTING JOB

The Steelers need Russell Wilson to last at least seven or eight weeks as the New York Giants’ starter in order to maximize his compensatory pick value in next year’s draft. If he starts all season and does well, he can be worth a fourth-round pick. But the most realistic route is starting seven or eight games to get them a fifth-round pick (instead of a sixth) in return.

According to Adam Schefter on X, the Giants are in no hurry to bench Wilson for first-round QB Jaxson Dart.

There is “no sense of urgency” in the New York Giants’ organization to bench Russell Wilson and start rookie Jaxson Dart:https://t.co/3yfpaF4dwV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2025

JUDKINS DEBUT WITH BROWNS

Quinshon Judkins had his own legal issues off the field ahead of his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. He hadn’t signed his deal until recently and still managed to get a fully-guaranteed contract as a second-round pick despite his legal risk. Now he will be active for the first time.

Fellow rookie RB Dylan Sampson did well in his debut last week, but now Judkins figures to factor into a committee backfield at first. He has a strong chance of becoming the feature back sooner rather than later.