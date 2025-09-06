Depot After Dark: Steelers Store In Ireland, Players On Phone Apps, Jets’ Sunday Uniforms

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 5.

STEELERS STORE IN IRELAND

In Week 4, the Steelers will travel to Ireland to face the Minnesota Vikings. It will mark the NFL’s first regular season game in the country. While it’s still a few weeks away, the game is approaching fast. The NFL is doing a lot to promote it, too.

That includes placing the first team store in Dublin. According to Michael McQuaid on Twitter, the first Steelers Pro Shop has opened up in the city. It’s a fun way to build excitement for the game, especially considering that it will be here soon. Hopefully, Steelers fans in Ireland can load up on gear at the new shop.

PLAYERS ON PHONE APPS

Social media has become an integral part of the NFL’s business. It’s a big way for players and teams to grow their brand and communicate with fans. While it isn’t always good, it’s become a part of most people’s lives.

Recently, the Steelers shared a video on their Twitter asking players what app they use most on their phone. Many gave common answers, such as TikTok and Instagram. However, some had more unique responses. One example is Mason Rudolph saying that he checks the weather app the most.

JETS UNIFORMS

The New York Jets announced what uniforms they’ll rock on Sunday for their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New York will be wearing green tops with white bottoms, meaning the Steelers will likely wear their classic white road uniforms on Sunday.

Sunday’s matchup will be a battle between two quarterbacks going up against their opposing teams, and the Jets uniform is the same one the team wore in Rodgers’ ill-fated debut in 2023. The picture of him running out of the tunnel with the American flag is still an iconic one. But the Jets will look to make better memories in their home greens on Sunday, while Rodgers will look to get off to a good start with Pittsburgh.