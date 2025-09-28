Depot After Dark: Rooney’s At Embassy, Games In Rio, Tomlin Taking Notice Of Hockenson

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 27.

ROONEY’S VISIT EMBASSY

The late Dan Rooney served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012, and that title now belongs to Edward Walsh. With the Steelers in Ireland for their Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Walsh invited current Steelers owner Art Rooney II along with Dan Rooney where the two were recognized for their family’s contribution to the country. The Rooney’s and Walsh also exchanged gifts.

The Steelers Ireland Twitter account posted pictures of the meeting.

U.S. Ambassador to Ireland Edward Walsh welcomed Art Rooney II & Dan Rooney to the U.S. Embassy Residence, where they exchanged gifts and recognized the Rooney family's contribution to the country of Ireland ☘️ pic.twitter.com/YSYHNP6XkY — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) September 27, 2025

The Rooney family heritage and ties to Ireland are giving the Steelers a little extra motivation for Sunday’s matchup, and the Steelers will look to get their second win in the country after beating the Chicago Bears in a preseason game in 1997.

NFL ANNOUNCES GAMES IN RIO DE JANEIRO

Ahead of the first international game of the season on Sunday between the Steelers and the Vikings, the NFL announced a new location for a future international slate on Friday. The league announced they will play a minimum of three games over five years in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It continues the league’s global expansion and games in Brazil after playing in São Paulo the last two seasons.

The agreement begins next season, and the league already announced there will be a game in Rio next season. The games will take place at Maracanã Stadium.

As the NFL continues to try and become a global brand, the league is looking for new locations to play. In an event in Ireland today, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that games in Asia are next in line for the NFL, via the NFL UK & Ireland YouTube channel.

HOCKENSON HAS TOMLIN’S ATTENTION

The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to defend New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry last week. They have another matchup against a talented tight end tomorrow when they face off against the Minnesota Vikings and TE T.J. Hockenson. While Hockenson is a talented receiver, his blocking also has the attention of head coach Mike Tomlin.

“They also use T.J. [Hockenson] to help in protections, as well. And so they got some decisions to make there. We like our four-man rush, they’re more of a protection-first group. Some weeks, T.J. is big in the passing game, some weeks he’s bigger in the protection game. I would imagine in the one-dimensional passing moments, he’s gonna be in the protection game this week. So it’s more about stymying his passing game contributions on first down, like in the boot game and things of that nature,” Tomlin said in a Keys To The Game video on the team’s YouTube channel.

After a slow first two weeks, Hockenson had a big Week 3 with Carson Wentz under center, with five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Steelers can’t allow Hockenson to beat them, especially with the Vikings also featuring WRs Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson. Defending tight ends should be an emphasis after the team’s issues with Henry last week (and A.J. Barner and Elijah Arroyo in Week 2), so there’s little question they’ll be keying on Hockenson.