Depot After Dark: Rookies And Actors, Blount At Game, Steelers At TCU

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Sept. 16.

ROOKIES AND ACTORS

Over the years, Pittsburgh has been represented a few times in movies and television shows. Some Steelers fans might remember when the team appeared in The Dark Knight Rises. More recently, the city has been portrayed in the medical drama The Pitt. The show has won multiple awards, and the cast recently met up with several Steelers.

WDVE’s Bill Crawford shared a picture on Twitter showing the Steelers’ rookies in an elevator with the cast of The Pitt. It’s certainly a surprising collaboration, but it looks like everyone is having fun with the situation.

All the Steelers rookies and the cast of The Pitt walk into an elevator…. pic.twitter.com/UksXfnf7V7 — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) September 16, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BLOUNT AT GAME

Mel Blount is arguably the best corner in Steelers history. He was a key piece of their championship teams in the 1970s. Blount was actually so good that the NFL had to change the rules because of him. While he hasn’t played in a long time, Blount still tries to stay involved with the team.

Most recently, Blount could be seen at the Steelers’ home opener, as shared by LeVelle Moton on Twitter. Moton is the head coach of NC State’s basketball team and is also a close friend of Mike Tomlin’s. It sounds like he’s enjoyed getting to know Blount. He’s a living legend, so that makes sense. Not many corners in NFL history stack up to Blount.

As a kid, I pretended to be Mel Blount in my backyard. He’s since become one of my dearest friends and mentors. Life is LOVE!!! #Steelers pic.twitter.com/KTOiYMAv2l — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) September 16, 2025

STEELERS AT TCU

The NFL season is in full swing, and the Steelers are currently 1-1. While they made many additions to their team this offseason, it’s clear that they still have many weaknesses. Unfortunately, it will be difficult for them to make any significant changes to their squad until the offseason. However, the Steelers are still working hard to prepare themselves for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reporter Steven Johnson revealed on Twitter that the Steelers were recently scouting TCU’s practice. They weren’t the only team with a presence there, though. The Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens also had scouts in attendance. The draft is still far away, but gathering information on prospects is a long process.